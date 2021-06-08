Ranking the EURO 2020 teams

EURO 2020 is stacked with talent and it is going to be heck of a summer, but which teams have the best chance of being crowned champions of Europe?

With the tournament taking place across Europe as UEFA celebrates the 60th anniversary of the competition, fans across multiple countries and cities will get the chance to see superstars up close and personal.

From Harry Kane to Kevin de Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo to Robert Lewandowski, the hopes of an entire nation will rest on the shoulders of these superstar players and the teams around them

This summer is going to be something else after EURO 2020 was delayed and national teams are desperate for success. Some teams will also play multiple games in their home country, so that should give them a bit of an advantage too.

It may have also been an advantage for certain teams (England, France and Italy) to have the tournament this summer, while the likes of Spain, Portugal, Netherlands and Belgium have all regressed slightly over the last 12 months.

Many argue that winning the European Championships is actually tougher than the World Cup, especially in the expanded 24-team format, as Europe is stacked with top talents and national team.

13 of the top 18 teams on the planet, according to FIFA’s latest world rankings are from Europe and will compete in this competition. Think about that. Six of the top seven are from Europe, as reigning World Cup champs France are the favorites but Belgium, Portugal and England all look dangerous.

Ranking the 24 teams at EURO 2020

24. North Macedonia
23. Finland
22. Slovakia
21. Hungary
20. Scotland

19. Ukraine
18. Czech Republic
17. Russia
16. Austria
15. Sweden

14. Switzerland
13. Wales
12. Turkey
11. Denmark
10. Poland

9. Croatia
8. Netherlands
7. Germany
6. Italy
5. Spain

4. Portugal
3. England
2. Belgium
1. France

