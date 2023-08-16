Ranking all eighteen Big Ten football stadiums by seating capacity after addition of West Coast teams

The Big Ten has some of the largest, most iconic stadiums not only in college football, but also the entire country. From the famed Horseshoe at Ohio State, to Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley at Penn State, to Michigan’s “Big House,” the scenes inside stadiums in the Midwest don’t take a backseat to any other conference. And now, with the addition of four more stadiums with the expansion of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington, there are other venues to add into the mix.

The conference actually boasts three of the top four largest stadiums in college football — all exceed 100,000 seating capacity, with Ohio Stadium being right there.

The “Ole Horseshoe” on the banks of the Olentangy in Columbus, as the late, famed broadcaster Keith Jackson would say, is a staple of college football. Many used it as a template for their own designs. It was completed in 1922 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service on March 22, 1974.

But there are also those that aren’t massive and venerable and feel more like a large high school atmosphere. Some are more like a bandbox with opposing fans traveling to gobble up what little space there is. Also, what about those stadiums on the West Coast? How do those fit into the equation and atmosphere?

Here is a listing of all 18 Big Ten stadiums after expansion, and their seating capacities for you to impress your friends with should the topic ever arise (and if not, find a way to slide it into the conversation).

