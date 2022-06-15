Ranking the Eagles’ rookies by potential impact in 2022

The Eagles finished the 2022 NFL draft with five players selected, and followed that up by signing 12 undrafted free agents to deals before their initial rookie minicamp.

Philadelphia’s five-man class offers the potential for two immediate starters on defense, and three key backups at interior offensive line, edge rusher, and tight end.

The 12-man undrafted free agent class offers the potential for key contributors at running back, cornerback, and edge rusher as well, but time will tell and the team won’t be together again until the start of training camp on July, 26.

With the Eagles on an extended break, here’s a ranking of Philadelphia’s rookies by potential impact in 2022.

LB, Nakobe Dean

There have been whispers about the Eagles handing the defensive playcalling duties over the Dean as a rookie, and the former Georgia All-American could see time at the middle linebacker and WILL linebacker positions opposite T.J. Edwards, and or, Kyzir White.

Dean is an astute playmaker who excels at reading and reacting with consequences for the opposing offense.

DT, Jordan Davis

The giant defensive tackle will play a ton of snaps and his impact will immediately be felt against the opposition’s running game. Davis can rush the passer from a one or three-technique and allows Philadelphia to comfortably play a 3-4 front, giving Jonathan Gannon the opportunity to rush Josh Sweat, Kyron Johnson, and Haason Reddick off the edge in crucial situations as stand-up edge rushers.

LB, Kyron Johnson

A former safety who grew into a talented SAM linebacker, Johnson won’t be expected to produce right away behind Haason Reddick, but he’s a dynamic player that can rush off the edge or complement Reddick in space if Jonathan Gannon wants multiple rushers in hybrid schemes.

TE, Grant Calcaterra

The most natural pass catcher on the roster behind Dallas Goedert, Calcaterra will have an immediate shot to earn the No. 2 tight end role.

C, Cam Jurgens

The eventual successor at center for Jason Kelce, Jurgens should see time this season at either guard spot as well.

RB, Kennedy Brooks

The Mansfield, Texas native had three 1,000-yard seasons as a Sooner and finished his high school career with 7,658 rushing yards and 96 touchdowns on 885 carries.

CB, Mario Goodrich

An All-American cornerback at Clemson, Goodrich’s chances of making the roster dwindled a bit of the Eagles signed James Bradberry.

WR, Devon Allen

The Olympian recently clocked the third fastest 110M hurdles time in history, and he’s had success at the wide receiver position during his time at Oregon.

QB, Carson Strong

A big reason Strong went undrafted was his knee injury, which dates back to high school. Strong’s mobility is all but gone, but he owns a powerful arm and impressed the coaching staff during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Noah Elliss, DT

Adopted and raised by his uncle Luther Elliss, a former NFL defensive tackle and two-time Pro Bowler, Noah Elliss is a massive defensive tackle and signed one of the top undrafted free agent deals.

Reed Blankenship

The all-time leading tackler at Middle Tennessee State, Blankenship finished his career with 419 combined tackles, 265 of which were solo tackles and he’s a player to watch at safety behind Marcus Epps.

Britain Covey, WR

The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder is a longshot to make the Eagles roster, but his intangibles in the return game can’t be ignored.

