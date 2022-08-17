Ranking the Eagles’ rookies entering preseason Week 2

The Eagles have officially ended training camp, and as the team prepares for the regular season, the next two weeks will be spent engaging in intense joint practice sessions against the Browns and Dolphins to close out the preseason.

Howie Roseman has assembled a deep team in Philadelphia, which will be highlighted by a rookie class that should see plenty of playing time alongside seasoned veterans.

That rookie class won’t be limited to drafted players only, with several undrafted free agents set to see time on the 53-man roster.

With the Eagles on a plane to Cleveland, here is an early ranking of the rookies entering Week 2 of the preseason.

C Cam Jurgens

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-3, 303-pound center is a star, and it’s easy to see why Jason Kelce was so enamored with his skill set coming out of Nebraska.

Jurgens can pull and plays with great technique and power while having a motor that resembles Kelce’s already.

Philadelphia should experience another 12-15 years of continued excellence at the center position.

DT Jordan Davis

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-6, 340-pound nose tackle is a game wrecker and he doesn’t have to post any stats to prove it.

Against the Jets, Davis commanded double and triple teams, while opening up downhill running lanes for Nakobe Dean and the Eagles linebackers.

LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The third-round pick has mostly worked with the second team, but he’s quickly adjusting after posting five tackles in the preseason opener.

Dean would be an automatic starting linebacker in previous years, but T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White have brought a different dimension to the position.

Dean diagnoses plays like a seasoned pro and will be a player to watch going forward.

WR Britain Covey

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Covey didn’t produce a stat in the preseason opener and suffered a thumb injury. Still, before Friday night, the former Utah wide receiver was among the most impressive rookies on the roster.

Covey hasn’t missed any time since spraining his thumb, and this will be a crucial week against the Browns’ tenacious secondary.

S Reed Blankenship

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Another player who’s performed well and is consistently around the football, Blankenship has earned some second-team reps after logging 35 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams with seven total tackles to lead Philadelphia vs. the Jets.

CB Josh Jobe

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jobe has been impressive while quietly climbing up the depth chart.

In the preseason opener, Jobe was allowed five catches for 57-yards, but he also logged five tackles and is always around the football.

Jobe is clearly in the running to be the fifth cornerback behind Zech McPhearson.

TE Grant Calcaterra

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

If not for an injury, Calcaterra would be higher on the list, but he’s a talented pass catcher and a player to watch if he can get back on the field during one of the two joint practice sessions.

RB Kennedy Brooks

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Brooks has gotten increased reps with Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell all suffering injuries, and he logged seven carries for 26-yards in the Eagles’ preseason opener.

OL Josh Sills

(AP Photo)

Sills is likely headed to the practice squad and he’ll be a player to watch for years to come because of how well Jeff Stoutland develops young talent.

Sills has seen time at tackle.

CB Josh Blackwell

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The undrafted free agent gets better each day, and he made plays when inserted into the lineup against the New York Jets before giving up a late score to put the Jets ahead.

Blackwell is behind Jobe on the depth chart but performing better than Mario Goodrich.

