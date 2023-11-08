Ranking the Eagles remaining 2023 opponents from easiest to toughest

The 2023 NFL schedule was revealed back in May, and it was at that point that fans and experts found out the Philadelphia Eagles will face a six to seven-week gauntlet of playoff teams starting in Week 9.

Over eight weeks starting with Dallas (28-23 win) and including the bye, the Eagles will face the Cowboys twice, along with the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Seahawks and Giants.

Philadelphia has the league’s most challenging stretch of games remaining, and we’re ranking the opponents from easiest to the toughest.

Week 17: Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1 PM+ (FOX)

The Cardinals (1-8) are in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft, and they’ll get back star quarterback Kyler Murray, who’ll be returning to the lineup against the Falcons on Sunday in Week 10 barring a setback, head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Monday.

Gannon also said that he intends to activate Murray off the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday and give him all the reps with the first-team offense in preparation of his first start since tearing his ACL in Week 14 of the 2022 season.

Arizona will be pumped for an upset over Jonathan Gannon’s former team.

Week 16: Monday, December 25 vs. New York Giants /Week 18 TBD

The Giants received more bad news after it was revealed that quarterback Daniel Jones will miss the rest of the year after tearing his ACL in Week 9. Jones’ injury (which will likely require a 8-9 month recovery timetable) is yet another tough blow for the Giants, who are 2-7 this season — one year after winning the franchise’s first playoff game since the 2011 Super Bowl.

There are go easy matchups in the NFL, but Philadelphia should dominate their rivals from the north twice in a four week span.

Week 12: Sunday, November 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+ (CBS)

The Bills (5-4) are falling apart, and quarterback Josh Allen will likely take the hit for Super Bowl aspirations melting away.

Buffalo has fallen out of the playoff picture, and their most recent loss dropped them to 5-4 on the year and eighth in the AFC.

No games are easy, but Philadelphia should handle a reeling Bills squad featuring tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Week 15: Sunday, December 17 at Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Pete Carroll has a solid team, and coming off a 37-3 beatdown from the Ravens.

Seattle made major improvements on defense by adding safety Julian Love (two years, $12 million) in free agency, then drafting cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick.

Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen give the Seahawks maybe the NFL’s best young cornerback tandem, while Bobby Wagner has regained his All-Pro form.

With Quandre Diggs coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, this looks like Seattle’s best secondary since the Richard Sherman days.

On offense, Geno Smith can be outstanding when he has time in the pocket, and the Seahawks skill group is among the NFL’s best.

Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Dallas

The Eagles came away with a hard fought 28-23 win in their first matchup in Week 9, and they’ll be totally different teams when the rivals reunite in Week 14.

Dallas has the homefield advantage, and a sweep for Philadelphia could wrap up the NFC East and potential No. 1 seed four weeks early.

Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

The 5-3 49ers have spent the past 9 months rehashing the NFC title matchup and they’ll have a healthy Brock Purdy along with former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and the recently acquired Chase Young.

Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM+ (ESPN/ABC)

East Rutherford, NJ Ñ October 1, 2023 ÑChiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets out of the grasp of Quinnen Williams of the Jets in the second half. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023.

Both teams will be well rested and coming off bye weeks when Philadelphia invades GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face Kansas City in a Super Bowl rematch.

Kansas City bounced back from an embarrassing loss to Denver to defeat Kiami in Germany, they have undergone an identity shift, winning with one of the NFL’s stingiest defensive units. This is the hardest remaining test.

