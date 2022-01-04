Ranking Eagles’ potential wild-card opponents, from easiest to toughest

The Eagles clinched a playoff berth in Nick Sirianni’s first season as head coach, and as the team works to handle a COVID-19 outbreak, they’ll also prepare for a Week 18 clash with the Cowboys.

The league moved the game to Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, airing the heated rivalry on both ESPN and ABC.

The matchup could be meaningless from Philadelphia’s standpoint, while Mike McCarthy indicated that his team would play to win, with the opportunity to still nab the No. 2 seed with a win dangling in the balance.

The Eagles are in the postseason and depending on various matchups from around the league this weekend, they could face four teams in the wild card round and we’ve ranked them from easiest to toughest.

Week 18 impact

Early indicators are that Philadelphia will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but things could change based on several scenarios.

If the Eagles, Saints, Panthers, Cardinals, and 49ers win, Philadelphia will face Arizona in the wild card round.

If the Eagles, Panthers, Seahawks, and 49ers win, Philadelphia will face the Rams in the wild card round.

With a Dallas win at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, the scenarios would then change.

If the Cowboys, Panthers, Cardinals, and 49ers win, Philadelphia travels to Arizona.

If the Cowboys, Panthers, Seahawks, and 49ers win, Philadelphia travels to Dallas.

If the Cowboys, Falcons, and Rams win, Philadelphia travels to Los Angeles.

1. Los Angeles Rams -- Easiest matchup

Matt Stafford is a star in name and from an overall career standpoint, but big moments are his Kryptonite and a home matchup on Wild Card Weekend against the Eagles offers a ton of pressure and expectations.

On defense, Avonte Maddox can run with Cooper Cupp or Van Jefferson in the slot, while Darius Slay and Steven Nelson can hold up against Cupp and Odell Beckham on the outside.

Philadelphia has had success against the Rams, who are holding the edge in star power only and the Eagles style of offense is something that could be a competitive advantage on the road at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams give up yards against the run, Jalen Hurts’ mobility offers an added problem, and the 49ers hard running scheme is the perfect recipe for Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen to use in the kitchen.

The Rams are among the league leaders in overall defense and scoring defense, but it’s a matchup that Eagles fans should covet.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona holds a 60-56-5 all-time advantage over Philadelphia and the Cardinals beat the Eagles 33-26 at home last December. Kyler Murray threw for 406 yards, nearly matched by Jalen Hurts 338 passing yards as a rookie.

The Arizona offense would be a nightmare for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who would be responsible for corraling Murray, while also accounting for Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, and Zach Ertz.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

From a comfort and cohesion standpoint, the Buccaneers are reeling with Antonio Brown again becoming a distraction, while also having to deal with injuries to Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Giovani Bernard, and several defensive starters as well.

A trip to Tampa sets up for the perfect scenario until you relive the 34-42 passing, for 297-yards and 2 touchdowns, and you quickly remember you don’t want to deal with Tom Brady.

4. Dallas Cowboys -- Toughest Matchup

From a fan’s point of view, taking down the Cowboys on the road would be the perfect dream scenario, but in the real world, it’s indeed the toughest matchup.

Trevon Diggs seems to rely on his Alabama scouting report when covering DeVonta Smith, and Micah Parson’s is 10-times more improved than he was in the first matchup.

Even if Philadelphia’s refocused offensive approach can dismantle Dallas in the running game, Jonathan Gannon will still have to account for Dak Prescott.

Prescott has thrown for 4,154 yards and 32 touchdowns, and the talent at his disposal outflank Philadelphia in the back seven. T.J. Edwards and namely Alex Singleton could struggle in matchups with Ezekiel Elliott and the ascending Tony Pollard. While the trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb is now a double after Gallup tore his ACL.

