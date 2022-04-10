Ranking the Eagles’ position groups, from weakest to strongest after 1st-wave of free agency

The Eagles returned to the playoffs in 2021 under head coach Nick Sirianni and a young roster led by second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts and the NFL’s top rushing attack.

After some buildup and drama surrounding the quarterback position, Philadelphia is rolling with Hurts and is looking to add weapons to an offense that includes Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles entered NFL free agency with a solid amount of salary cap and struck early, landing Haason Reddick on a three-year deal. Philadelphia also added linebacker Kyzir White and wide receiver Zach Pascal to the roster as well.

With the NFL draft just over two weeks away, here is an early ranking of the Eagles’ position groups after the first wave of free agency.

8. Tight End

Philadelphia no longer has two of the top tight ends in the NFL, but they do have one of the league’s top five at the position.

Dallas Goedert will enter 2022 looking for his first 1,000-yard receiving season and his first pro bowl appearance.

The tight end position is the lowest-rated group because of the obvious unknown behind Goedert on the depth chart.

Richard Rodgers is a professional tight end, but he’s not a guy you want as a second-starter.

Tyree Jackson will miss time with a knee injury and Jack Stoll offers some potential as a second-year undrafted free agent.

7. Defensive Back

The defensive back spot lands here on the list because there’s no star power at cornerback outside of Darius Slay. Avonte Maddox is one of the NFL’s top young slot cornerbacks, while Philadelphia has four potential second-year starters on the roster in Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Mac McCain, Kary Vincent Jr., and Andre Chachere.

At the safety spot, Philadelphia returns Anthony Harris, but Rodney McLeod has moved on to the Colts.

Marcus Epps could be ready to start at safety and K’Von Wallace is still looking to hit his stride.

6. Wide Receiver

DeVonta Smith is the top guy at the position, and Zach Pascal can be an immediate upgrade over Jalen Reagor in the slot. Quez Watkins will be the No. 2 guy, while Reagor and Arcega-Whiteside will work to find roles.

5. Quarterback

Hurts had 3,144 yards passing and led the Eagles with 784 rushing yards.

It’s an impressive feat but also shows just how off-balanced the Eagles’ offense was with Hurts leading the team in rushing despite having four capable running backs on the roster, including the explosive Miles Sanders.

Behind Hurts is the capable Gardner Minshew, and Reid Sinnett.

4. Running Back

Philadelphia has four solid and talented running backs on the roster with Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell all capable of being home run hitters. Jason Huntley is fourth on the depth chart but offers value on special teams.

3. Linebacker

T.J. Edwards is the unquestioned starter at middle linebacker after a contract extension, and the Eagles added the supremely talented Kyzir White to the roster after he logged 144 tackles for the Chargers.

White could be the middle linebacker in obvious passing situations.

Shaun Taylor and Patrick Johnson add depth, while Davion Taylor will look to regain his spot in the depth chart.

Haason Reddick is listed as a linebacker, but he’ll most likely flourish simply as a pass rusher.

2. Defensive Line

Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick meets the media for the first time after signing a free agent contract with the team.

The 2022 campaign could be the year that this group will come at you in waves, and the goal is to become two-deep at each position.

At defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Milton Williams will wreck games, and that’s before top prospect Jordan Davis or Devonte Wyatt joins the fold.

At the defensive end spot, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, and Tarron Jackson all offer supreme pass rush prowess and we’ve yet to mention Hasson Reddick.

The versatile pass rusher should free up every guy on this list for one on one matchups.

1. Offensive Line

The Eagles’ offensive line could be the most talented in the NFL and they’ll enter 2022 having led the league in total rushing yards (2,715), a historic feat.

Philadelphia has depth at each position and a potential All-Pro at four spots.

