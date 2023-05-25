Ranking Eagles’ position groups from best to worst ahead of OTAs

The Eagles are a week away from starting OTAs and outside of a sudden or surprise addition, the 2023 roster appears set with about a dozen open and available roster spots.

Philadelphia’s roster has been retooled after adding nine new free agents, seven 2023 NFL draft picks, and nine undrafted free agents.

With six OTA sessions set to take place over the next two weeks, we’re ranking the Eagles position groups from best to worst.

Offensive Line

The NFL’s top unit will likely not miss a beat despite losing one starter (Seumalo) and one contributor (Andre Dillard) in free agency.

Philadelphia had the depth to absorb Dillard’s loss, with Cam Jurgens is expected to slide over to right guard, and Tyler Steen selected in the third round.

The Eagles just extended All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson while also re-signing Jason Kelce. Jordan Mailata is a Pro Bowl-caliber left tackle, while Landon Dickerson will look for All-Pro status.

Cornerback

The Eagles were unsure about retaining James Bradberry in free agency and came within hours of losing Darius Slay.

Philadelphia reversed course, bringing both players back on new deals while signing former Browns second-round pick Greedy Williams.

The tean then drafted Kelee Ringo in the fourth round, while also signing Eli Ricks, and Mekhi Garner as undrafted free agents.

Avonte Maddox is one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL, while Zech McPhearson and Josh Jobe add even more depth to the position.

Wide Receiver

Philadelphia has a top-five duo at wide receiver and one of the top five at the position in A.J. Brown.

DeVonta Smith hovers just inside the top 10, while Quez Watkins offers potential as a big play, deep threat.

The addition of Olamide Zaccheaus could be huge in the slot, and the Birds added two bigger pass catchers in Joseph Ngata and Jadon Haselwood.

Defensive Tackle

Jordan Davis will look to stake his claim to the throne after Javon Hargrave moved on to the 49ers in free agency, and he’ll joined by his former running mate from Athens, Jalen Carter.

The No. 9 overall pick could end up being a disruptive force for opposing offenses from Day 1.

Fletcher Cox’s return brings the ultimate veteran presence, while Milton Williams will look to break out with extended playing time.

Marlon Tuipulotu will return from injury.

Edge Rusher

The unit improved tremendously with Brandon Graham’s return, and he’ll join Josh Sweat in returning as a likely starter. If you include SAM linebackers, the group becomes even more aggressive with the addition of Nolan Smith in the first round.

Derek Barnett will return from a torn ACL and has his strengths, while Tarron Jackson and Janarius Robinson hope to become training camp standouts.

Running Back

The unit was intriguing, with Kenneth Gainwell returning as a dual threat that the Eagles like.

Boston Scott returned, and head coach Nick Sirianni looks forward to seeing what Trey Sermons can do with an entire offseason.

The biggest initial addition was Rashaad Penny, who offers enormous play potential, but an injury history that provides some concern.

Then Howie Roseman shook up the draft, adding D’Andre Swift via trade from the Lions.

Linebacker

Haason Reddick is more of a true edge rusher, but he’s listed as a linebacker and spends time in coverage. Nakobe Dean will enter year two as an unproven starter but offers enormous potential and championship pedigree.

Jonathan Morrow will start at the WILL linebacker position and should complement Dean in space.

Kyron Johnson and Patrick Johnson offer depth at the position and edge rushers: Davion Taylor, Christian Elliss, and undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren.

Tight End

Dallas Goedert has All-Pro talent and will look to bounce back from missing 5+ games with a shoulder injury.

Jack Stoll is a talented blocker, while Grant Calcaterra will look to break out as a capable pass catcher.

Tyree Jackson has potential and will look to lock up a roster spot, while Dan Arnold is an intriguing addition.

Safety

Reed Blankenship has gone from undrafted free agent to looming starter after Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson exited via free agency.

K’Von Wallace was in line to be a starter before Philadelphia added Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds.

The wildcard is third-round pick Sydney Brown who offers a dynamic pedigree.

The unit offers versatility and will likely become a strength by mid-season.

