Ranking the Eagles’ position groups after 1st-wave of free agency

The Eagles will look drastically different on defense when the team reconvenes at the NovaCare Complex for the off-season workout program.

Philadelphia lost ten free agents, retained five of their own, and added three free agents from other teams during the first wave of signings and agreements.

Making matters even more urgent, the franchise will work to sign All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurt to a hefty contract extension, ensuring that the Eagles are a Super Bowl contender for years to come.

With all eyes looking towards the NFL draft, here’s an updated ranking of the Eagles position group after the first wave of free agency.

1. Offensive Line

The NFL’s top unit will likely not miss a beat despite losing one starter (Seumalo) and one contributor (Andre Dillard) in free agency.

Philadelphia had the depth to absorb Dillard’s loss, while Cam Jurgens is expected to slide over to right guard.

The Eagles just extended All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson while also re-signing Jason Kelce. Jordan Mailata is a Pro Bowl-caliber left tackle, while Landon Dickerson will look for All-Pro status.

2. Cornerback

The Eagles were unsure initially about retaining James Bradberry in free agency and came within hours of releasing Darius Slay.

Philadelphia reversed course, bringing both players back on new deals while signing former Browns second-round pick Greedy Williams.

Avonte Maddox is one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL, while Zech McPhearson and Josh Jobe add even more depth to the position.

3. Wide Receiver

The cornerback position lands at No. 2 ahead of this group because DeVonta Smith didn’t make the Pro Bowl or All-Bowl.

Philadelphia has a top-five duo at wide receiver and one of the top five at the position in A.J. Brown.

DeVonta Smith hovers just outside the top 10, while Quez Watkins offers potential as a big play, deep threat.

4. Defensive Tackle

Jordan Davis will look to stake his claim to the throne after Javon Hargrave moved on to the 49ers in free agency.

Fletcher Cox’s return brings the ultimate veteran presence, while Milton Williams will look to break out with extended playing time.

Marlon Tuipulotu will return from injury, while Marvin Wilson is also on the roster. Expect the Eagles to add talent via the draft and another move in free agency.

5. Defensive End

The unit improved tremendously with Brandon Graham’s return, and he’ll join Josh Sweat in returning as a likely starter.

Derek Barnett will return from a torn ACL and has his strengths, while Tarron Jackson and Janarius Robinson hope to become training camp standouts.

6. Running Back

The unit was intriguing, with Kenneth Gainwell returning as a dual threat that the Eagles like.

Boston Scott returned, and head coach Nick Sirianni looks forward to seeing what Trey Sermons can do with an entire offseason.

The biggest addition was Rashaad Penny, who offers enormous play potential, but an injury history that provides some concern.

7. Linebacker

Haason Reddick is more of a true edge rusher, but he’s listed as a linebacker and spends time in coverage. Nakobe Dean will enter year two as an unproven starter but offers enormous potential and championship pedigree.

Jonathan Morrow will start at the WILL linebacker position and should complement Dean in space.

Kyron Johnson and Patrick Johnson offer depth at the position as well.

8. Tight End

Dallas Goedert has All-Pro talent and will look to bounce back from missing 5+ games with a shoulder injury.

Jack Stoll is a talented blocker, while Grant Calcaterra will look to break out as a capable pass catcher.

Tyree Jackson has potential and will look to lock up a roster spot.

9. Safety

Reed Blankenship has gone from undrafted free agent to looming starter after Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson exited via free agency.

K’Von Wallace was in line to be a starter before Philadelphia added Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds.

The unit offers versatility and will likely become a strength by mid-season.

