Ranking the Eagles’ free agency, NFL draft decisions in 2023

The Eagles are set to start Week 2 of OTAs, and outside of a sudden or surprise addition, the 2023 roster appears set with about a dozen open and available roster spots.

Philadelphia’s roster has been retooled after adding nine new free agents, seven 2023 NFL draft picks, and nine undrafted free agents.

With three OTA sessions set to occur this week, we’re ranking the Eagles’ offseason moves from top to bottom.

Agreed to terms with C Jason Kelce on a contract

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The show would have went on in Philadelphia, but things will flow more smoothly with Jason Kelce returning on a one-year deal.

The move keeps the NFL’s best offensive line intact, while also providing a young retooling roster with elite veteran leadership.

Selected DT Jalen Carter with the 9th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia is reloading at defensive tackle and they’ll do with arguarbly the draft’s best player who slid all the way down to No. 9.

Paired with four Georgia teammates and leadership from Fletcher Cox, Carter has already looked dominant during OTAs and offseason workouts.

Agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with CB Darius Slay

Slay technically wasn’t a free agent, but he was all but gone before Howie Roseman signed the All-Pro cornerback to a two-year contract extension.

Agreed to terms with CB James Bradberry on a three-year contract.

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) reacts in the first half against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It is much easier to rebuild a defense when you have two All-Pros at the cornerback position.

Sean Desai will hit the ground running with Darius Slay and James Bradberry on the outside as the league’s top cornerback duo.

Selected LB Nolan Smith with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the defensive line aging, Smith could have an immediate impact both as a pass-rusher and run defender.

Smith will ensure the Eagles don’t get gashed on the ground by the opposition’s rushing attack, and his 91.3 run defense grade since 2021 is first among EDGE rushers.

Eagles agreed to trade picks to the Lions in exchange for RB D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Swift, a former second-round pick by the previous Lions staff, has logged 1,680 yards and 18 TDs on 364 carries in three years with Detroit. A true dual threat, Swift also logged 1,198 receiving yards and seven additional scores on 156 catches.

He’ll complement Rashaad Penny and is a mirror image of Kenneth Gainwell.

Agreed to terms with RB Rashaad Penny on a one-year contract.

A homerun threat at running back, Penny saw his fantasy buzz take a hit with the addition of D’Andre Swift.

Penny had the best season of his career in 2021, rushing for 749 yards and six touchdowns, but he was limited to only ten games, and he hasn’t played over ten since his rookie season.

When healthy, Penny is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

Agreed to terms with DE Brandon Graham on a one-year contract.

Veteran leadership is important, and Graham we’ll return to tutor Nolan Smith after logging the most sacks in his career.

Selected S Sydney Brown with the 66th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Eagles had back-to-backs picks in the third round of April’s draft, and after selecting Tyler Steen from Alabama, Howie Roseman drafted a safety out of Illinois.

Philadelphia hadn’t selected a safety that high since 2012 but saw value in the versatile defender.

Brown is a hybrid defender with a combination of size, speed and ball skills that could make him an impact player for a defense chasing turnovers.

Signed S Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract.

Edmunds had 70 tackles (41 sols, three for loss), two sacks, and five passes defended in Pittsburgh last season, and offers the versatility to play in the box and the slot, along with free safety.

He’ll bring a steady influence to a position that lost two physical, and high impact safeties in C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps.

Signed DT Fletcher Cox to a one-year deal.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cox returned on a one-year deal and the veteran had a ipmactful season in 2022, logging seven sacks.

He’ll return to offer ssolid leadership and act as a mentor for back to back first picks in Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with WR Olamide Zaccheaus.

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Zaccheaus showed a great burst during the first week of OTAs, and he’ll add a dynamic playmaker for Philadelphia from the slot.

Signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Zacchaeus could assume multiple roles for Philadelphia after a career-high 40 receptions, 533 yards, and three touchdowns last season for Atlanta.

Selected CB Kelee Ringo with the 105th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The former Georgia cornerback was one of the biggest defensive backs in the draft, listed at 6-2, 210 pounds, Ringo is a former track athlete who s a big play waiting to happen.

Ringo had two interceptions and nine pass breakups last season, and he’ll immediately join a talented cornerback group in Philadelphia.

Agreed to terms with linebacker Nicholas Morrow on a one-year deal.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in 2017, Morrow played in 62 games with 29 starts for Oakland/Las Vegas in four seasons and then signed with the Bears for the 2022 season and flourished.

Morrow started all 17 games and had a team-high 116 total tackles, 83 solos, with 11 tackles for loss playing the weakside position, and he was on the field for every one of the Bears’ 1,086 defensive snaps in 2022.

Agreed to terms with quarterback Marcus Mariota on a one-year deal.

A good backup quarterback is critical for any teams success and the Eagles improved at the position by signing Marcus Mariota.

Signed RB Boston Scott to a one-year contract.

The Giant killer will have an impact on two games at least.

Agreed to terms with DL Kentavius Street on a one-year contract.

Agreed to terms with safety Justin Evans on a one-year deal.

Agreed to terms with cornerback Greedy Williams on a one-year deal.

Selected DT Moro Ojomo with the 249th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Agreed to terms with TE Dan Arnold on a one-year contract.

Arnold will battle Grant Calcaterra for the third tight end spot.

Selected QB Tanner McKee with the 188th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

