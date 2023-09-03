Ranking the Eagles defensive position groups after roster cuts

After an efficient and light offseason, Philadelphia worked during training camp and the preseason, looking for a return trip to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are NFC favorites and boast one of the NFL’s top pass-rushing units and a retooled secondary led by the top cornerback duo in the NFL.

Howie Roseman added Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round of the draft, while third-round pick Sydney Brown is a future star.

With preparation for the season opener at New England set to begin, we’re ranking Philadelphia’s position groups after roster cuts.

DT

Depth: Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Kentavius Street, Marlon Tuipulotu, Milton Williams

Position notes: Fletcher Cox is the veteran but he’s still productive and coming off a 7 sack season. This is the best thanks to Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, while Milton Williams is a breakout candidate.

Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street and Moro Ojomo add more depth.

CB

Depth: James Bradberry, Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe, Avonte Maddox, Eli Ricks. Kelee Ringo, Darius Slay

Position notes: It’s a retooled group, but headlined by two All-Pros in James Bradberry and Darius Slay.

Second year cornerback Josh Jobe is ascending, while Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo are intriguing and improving rookies.

Edge rusher

Depth: Patrick Johnson, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat

Position notes: Haason Reddick is an All-Pro and will enter the season rehabbing a surgically repaired thumb. Reddick will play, but he’ll be slightly hampered.

Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat are established pass rushers, while Nolan Smith offers athleticism and versatility as a rookie.

Safety

Depth: Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans

Position notes: Reed Blankenship is an unquestioned starter, while Justin Evans will likely start with Terrell Edmunds and rookie Sydney Brown adding depth.

LB

Depth: Zach Cunningham, Nakobe Dean, Christian Elliss

Position notes: Zach Cunningham was a late additin and he’ll start opposite Nakobe Dean, while Christian Elliss will excel on special teams.

