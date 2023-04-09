Ranking the Eagles’ biggest position needs ahead of 2023 NFL draft

The Eagles will have two first-round picks in the NFL Draft, and after Howie Roseman efficiently worked through the first wave of free agency, the team’s most significant needs have somewhat changed.

Philadelphia signed Rashaad Penny in a surprising move and then was able to re-sign James Bradberry, along with Darius Slay.

There were losses on both sides of the football, as Miles Sanders (Bears) and Andre Dillard (Titans) departed on offense.

Javon Hargrave (49ers), T.J. Edwards (Bears), Kyzir White (Cardinals), and Marcus Epps (Raiders) all departed on the defensive side of the football, leaving huge holes to be filled.

Howie Roseman has talked about not wasting resources, and with the selection process just three weeks away, here are the Eagles’ most significant needs after the first wave of free agency and ahead of the draft.

Defensive tackle -- NFL Draft



Osu22uga Kwr 12

By retaining Darius Slay and James Bradberry, cornerback is no longer the most significant need on the board.

The Eagles re-signed Fletcher Cox but lost Javon Hargrave to the 49ers; Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh are both set to be free agents again.

Philadelphia has Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu on the roster, along with 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis and just signed Kentavius Street.

Howie Roseman loves to build from the inside out and will look to find Cox’s eventual replacement.

Edge rusher -- draft

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have Josh Sweat returning and Tarron Jackson on the roster, along with Derek Barnett, and the organization just re-signed Brandon Graham.

Philadelphia will lose Robert Quinn in free agency, and the team that led the NFL in sacks will look to add an edge rusher with one of their four top 100 picks.

Offensive Guard -- NFL Draft

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Dickerson is entrenched at left guard, while Isaac Seumalo landed an excellent deal with the Steelers.

Cam Jurgens will slide to guard with Jason Kelce returning, while Sua Opeta and Tyrese Robinson are also on the roster.

Story continues

The Eagles could look to add another guard via the draft or undrafted free agency, allowing Jurgens to take over at center eventually.

Safety -- draft

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Marcus Epps signed with the Raiders, while C.J. Gardner-Johnson took his talents to Detroit.

Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship clarifies things, and he’s an obvious starter in 2023.

Philadelphia signed Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds but still could look to add a dynamic playmaker at the position.

Wide Receiver -- NFL Draft

Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL, but the depth behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith leaves much to be desired.

Quez Watkins is the No. 3 wideout and a talented deep threat, but he has flaws and is coming off a down 2022 season,

Still, if the season started today, either Britain Covey, Tyrie Cleveland, Greg Ward, or Devon Allen would be the fourth option on the outside.

Philadelphia should address the position in the NFL draft, while a talented veteran looking to play for a winning organization could also add value.

Running Back -- NFL Draft

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders offered a dynamic set of skills and had a breakout campaign in 2022, but he’s taking his talents to Carolina.

Philadelphia signed Rashaad Penny away from Seattle and then re-signed Boston Scott to join Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon on the roster.

The Eagles could still look to add youth in the mid to late rounds.

Punter -- NFL Draft

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

In 13 games this season, Siposs logged a 45.6 average, and a 39.5 net average, with 16 punts landing inside the 20.

In the Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs, Siposs had an ugly 38-yard punt returned 65 yards by Kadarius Toney, setting up Kansas City at the Philadelphia five-yard line.

Siposs could return, but an upgrade isn’t out of the question.

Dynamic young linebacker -- NFL Draft

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

This would be a mid to late-round pick because Philadelphia just showed that they don’t value the linebacker position enough to prioritize it outside of a pass rusher.

The Eagles have Nakobe Dean ready to step into the lineup after losing both T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White.

Former Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow was an underrated signing, and he should start opposite Dean.

Davion Taylor is also on the roster as a reserve, and Philadelphia could benefit from using draft capital on a young linebacker to play opposite Dean.

Cornerback (NFL Draft)

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback is no longer an urgent draft priority for the Eagles after the return of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, along with the signing of Greedy Williams.

Outside the dynamic duo, the Eagles have Josh Jobe, Mario Goodrich, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, and Josiah Scott on the roster. Still, Philadelphia must draft a cornerback, with Darius Slay set to be 33 by the season’s end.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire