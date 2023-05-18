Ranking the Eagles’ best prime-time matchups in 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles have released their 2023 schedule, and we now know when they’ll be facing their opponents. The Birds will open the season on the road against New England.

All eyes will be on the Eagles’ five prime-time matchups, as the NFL scheduled the defending NFC Champions on Monday night twice, Sunday night twice, and an early season showdown against a familiar foe on Amazon Prime.

With training camp fast approaching, let’s rank the best prime-time games of 2023:

Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM+ (ESPN/ABC)

A Super Bowl rematch for the ages, this game will feature the AFC and NFC’s top teams, in Arrowhead Stadium at night.

A raucous crowd will certainly be treated to a spectacular showdown between two quarterbacks looking for MVP votes.

Week 7: Sunday, October 22 vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

This matchup has all the making of an old-fashioned NFL explosion on Monday Night Football.

Former Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa will be the focus, but the skill position matchups offer the most juice with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard all set to play prominent roles.

Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

Dallas and Philadelphia will meet on Sunday night for a record 16th time. The matchup could provide clarity on the NFC East and NFC playoff positioning.

The Cowboys added former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. Fresh off a strong season with the Colts, the 32-year-old cover man appears to have plenty left in the tank. He’ll join Trevon Diggs to give the Cowboys one of the league’s best CB duos.

Week 2: Thursday, September 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM (Prime Video)

Last season, the Eagles won 24-7 in Philadelphia during a Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football that was much worse than the score indicated.

Minnesota has been held to one touchdown in their two most recent prime-time visits to Lincoln Financial Field, and a revamped defense will look to bounce back and get night time in Philly.

Week 3: Monday, September 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM (ABC)

The Eagles visit Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25, and it’ll be a similar scenario to the 2018 season when Philadelphia, coming off a victory in Super Bowl LII the previous season, traveled to Tampa in Week Two, with the Buccaneers prevailing, 27-21. It’ll likely be Baker Mayfield under center for the home team, and he’ll look to incorporate Mike Evans and Chris Godwin early and often. For Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts will return to the scene of his worst performance as a different quarterback.In just his second full season as a starter, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 760 yards and 13 scores. He finished second in NFL MVP voting to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes after compiling a career-best 101.5 passer rating.

