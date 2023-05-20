Ranking the Eagles 2023 opponents from easiest to toughest

The 2023 NFL schedule has been revealed, and the Philadelphia Eagles will face a six to seven-week gauntlet of playoff teams starting in Week 9.

Over eight weeks starting in Week 9 and including the bye, the Eagles will face the Cowboys twice, along with the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Giants.

Philadelphia has the league’s most challenging schedule, and we’re ranking the opponents from easiest to the toughest.

1. Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM+ (ESPN/ABC)

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs replaced veterans Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap with two much younger players in free agent Charles Omenihu and first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

2. Week 12: Sunday, November 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+ (CBS)

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills added another elite talent for quarterback Josh Allen by drafting tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round. Kincaid will give Allen a big target in the middle of the field.

The team also added to the wide receiver room with Trent Sherfield, Deonte Harty and fifth-round pick Justin Shorter, in addition to drafting O’Cyrus Torrence in the second round.

3. Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers added by subtracting away from the Eagles, signing Javon Hargrave to a massive deal.

Hargrave accounted for 53 pressures and nine sacks last season with a 14.1% pressure rate (the best in the NFL among tackles with at least 500 pass rushes over the past two seasons).

4. Week 7: Sunday, October 22 vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami already had an explosive offense, but added some juice to the defense after bringing in newly hired defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

5. Week 9: Sunday, November 5 vs. Dallas/Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Dallas

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dallas traded for Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gimore, and then they selected Mazi Smith in the first round and along with the return of Johnathan Hankins, they now have bulk on the interior.

The Cowboys also re-signed Dante Fowler, who had six sacks last season, to keep core pass-rushers Micah Parsons, Dorance Armstrong, DeMarcus Lawrence and Sam Williams together.

6. Week 15: Sunday, December 17 at Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle made major improvements on defense by adding safety Julian Love (two years, $12 million) in free agency, then drafting cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick.

Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen give the Seahawks maybe the NFL’s best young cornerback tandem.

With Quandre Diggs coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, this looks like Seattle’s best secondary since the Richard Sherman days.

7. Week 6: Sunday, October 15 at New York Jets at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers gives the Jets their best QB since Brett Favre (2008). He’ll join an already formidable Jets defense giving Robert Saleh best shot at an AFC East title.

8. Week 2: Thursday, September 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM (Prime Video)

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings upgraded by hiring Brian Flores to replace Ed Donatell as their defensive coordinator.They’ll shift to a more aggressive, playmaking stance under Flores.

9. Week 1: Sunday, September 10 at New England Patriots at 4:25 PM (CBS)

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick is handing the offensive coordinator reins to Bill O’Brien, who pairs with new OL coach Adrian Klemm, giving Mac Jones the coaching he needs.

10. Week 16: Monday, December 25 vs. New York Giants /Week 18: TBD at New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

he Giants greatly improved their receiving corps with the addition of Darren Waller at tight end and Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder and Jalin Hyatt at wide receiver.

11. Week 4: Sunday, October 1 vs. Washington/Week 8: Sunday, October 29 at Washington

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington hired Eric Bieniemy as its offensive coordinator, replacing Scott Turner. Bieniemy had the same role with Kansas City, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid was the primary playcaller. Bieniemy will be the primary playcaller in Washington.

12. Week 5: Sunday, October 8 at Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM+ (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams will get Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald back from injury, but are undergoing a complete rebuild after trading Allen Robinson and Jalen Ramsey.

13. Week 3: Monday, September 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM (ABC)

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady retired, and the Buccaneers brought in Baker Mayfield to compete with Kyle Trask. Tampa still has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as pass catchers.

14. Week 17: Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1 PM+ (FOX)



Nfl New Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon

Arizona hired Jonathan Gannon away from Philadelphia and immediatietly got to work retooling the defense. The Cardinals signed new corners Rashad Fenton and Kris Boyd and drafted two more in Garrett Williams out of Syracuse and Kei’Trel Clark out of Louisville, while bringing back Antonio Hamilton.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire