Ranking the Eagles 2022 opponents from easiest to toughest

The 2022 schedule offers some heavyweight matchups, with five teams that made the postseason in 2021, and a matchup with Philadelphia’s former No. 2 overall pick.

The Eagles have the NFC North and AFC South on the schedule, meaning Philadelphia’s rebuilt defense will face Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence, Ryan Tannehill, and Matt Ryan.

The Eagles will play their six NFC East games along with the Cardinals, Saints and Steelers as well.

We’ve ranked the opponents, from easiest to toughest.

Green Bay Packers



2021 results:

13-4

1st NFC North

Davante Adams has moved on to the Raiders, but Aaron Rodgers returns and the Packers GM Brian Gutekunst traded up to land North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick. Watson, Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, and Amari Rodgers headline the receivers group.

The Packers then added Georgia defenders Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt as well.

Dallas Cowboys

2021 results:

12–5

1st NFC East

Lost Wild Card Playoffs (vs. 49ers) 17–23

The Cowboys are reeling as an organization, with critics and pundits now questioning head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott.

The team parted ways with WR Amari Cooper, while offensive tackle La’el Collins (Bengals) and edge rusher Randy Gregory (Broncos) both left in free agency.

Indianapolis Colts

2021 results:

9-8

2nd AFC South

The Colts appear confident that Matt Ryan — who turns 37 later this month — will finally bring stability under center after six quarterbacks since Andrew Luck.

Tennessee Titans

2021 results:

12–5

1st AFC South

A.J. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Eagles after a blockbuster draft night trade, weakening the Titans who’ll visit Lincoln Financial Field this season.

The team replace Brown with Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks and quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on borrowed time after the selection of Malik Willis.

Star running back Derrick Henry returns.

New Orleans Saints



2021 results:

9-8

2nd NFC South

Sean Payton has moved on but general manager Mickey Loomis did a solid job of retooling.

The Saints added Chris Olave to help complement Michael Thomas and added a rugged replacement for the departed Terron Armstead at left tackle in Trevor Penning. Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara return on offense, while the defense was bolstered with All-Pro safety, and Louisianan native, Tyrann Mathieu.

Minnesota Vikings

2021 results:

8-9

Second in NFC North

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins returns new head coach Kevin O’Connell continues to rave about the veteran.

The Vikings should be higher on the list, but a rookie head coach and concerns on defense are things that can’t be ignored, but the roster is stacked with pieces like wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, running back Dalvin Cook, safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Eric Kendricks and edge rusher Danielle Hunter, among others.

Free-agent pass rusher Za’Darius Smith adds a dynamic and safety Lewis Cine should benefit from Smith’s presence.

Arizona Cardinals

2021 results:

11-6

Second in NFC West

Kyler Murray is unhappy about his contract and the team is reeling from the six-game suspension for receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Zach Ertz returns and the team added Marquise Brown via a draft night trade with the Ravens.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2021 results:

9-7-1

2nd AFC North

Pittsburgh’s offseason goal was to find a starting quarterback and Mike Tomlin preferred to acquire his starter via trade or free agency over the draft unless that player was Kenny Pickett.

Washington Commanders

2021 results:

7-10

Third NFC East

Washington traded for Carson Wentz and added Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the NFL draft to complement Terry McLaurin.

New York Giants

2021 results:

4-14

Last NFC East

The Giants avoid being last on the list because they finally have a competent general manager and coaching staff. New general manager Joe Schoen hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach and former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to the same position.

The Giants cut James Bradberry, but added defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal at Nos. 5 and 7 overall, respectively in the NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions

2021 results:

3-13-1

4th NFC North

Jared Goff is expected to return on a proof-it year, while Detroit upgraded their pass rush with the No. 2 overall pick in Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions then doubled back and acquired Jameson Williams in round one.

Jacksonville Jaguars

2021 results:

3-14

4th AFC South

The Jaguars added Travon Walker at No. 1 overall over Aidan Hutchinson, then landed Utah’s Devin Lloyd as well. Prior to that, the team doled out big money in free agency to Christian Kirk and Evan Engram.

Houston Texans

2021 results:

4-13

3rd AFC South

The Texans will improve after landing multiple assets from the DeShaun Watson trade, and they added Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3 overall.

Chicago Bears

2021 results:

6-11

3rd NFC North

Justin Fields is the guy and now it’ll be about surrounding the former Ohio State star with better protection up front. Fields was under pressure on 43.3% of his dropbacks in 2021, the second-highest rate in the NFL.

Chicago opted to wait until the third round in Vegas to address the offense, selecting Tennessee wideout Velus Jones Jr.

