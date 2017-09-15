



Ranking Dolphins QBs since Dan Marino: 18 years, 18 quarterbacks



Eighteen years. Eighteen different starting quarterbacks. That’s the harsh reality for the Dolphins since Dan Marino’s retirement following the 1999 season. Jay Cutler will be the latest name added to the list when he gets the nod in Sunday’s season-opener against the Chargers. Cutler was coaxed out of retirement by Dolphins coach Adam Gase early in training camp when Ryan Tannehill reinjured his left knee. The 17 quarterbacks who have succeeded Marino have combined for one — that’s right, one — playoff victory in the past 17 seasons. Here is my ranking of those passers from both a personal and professional standpoint as a South Florida native and NFL reporter, including eight seasons as a Dolphins beat writer (1999 to 2006) for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.





1

Jay Fiedler



How acquired: Free agency (Jacksonville)

Seasons: 2000 to 2004

Starting record: 36-23

Claim to fame: The first Dolphins quarterback to start following Marino’s retirement, Fiedler also led Miami to its lone post-“Danny” playoff victory in the 2000 season.





What happened?: Despite being nowhere near as dynamic a passer as Marino, Fiedler proved a steady game-manager whose biggest drawback was the inability to avoid injury. Appreciation for Fiedler has grown through the years as others who followed in his footsteps have fallen short.





2

​Chad Pennington



How acquired: Free agency (New York Jets)

Seasons: 2008 to 2010

Starting record: 12-8

Claim to fame: Signed following his surprising preseason release by New York, Pennington possessed the veteran poise and leadership the Dolphins desperately needed under center coming off a 1-15 record the prior year. The 2008 Dolphins went 11-5 and reached the playoffs as Pennington completed 67.4 percent of his passes with just seven interceptions.





What happened?: Any shot at Pennington holding off 2008 second-round draft pick Chad Henne from assuming his starting spot ended with shoulder injuries in 2009 and 2010. Pennington then retired following a torn ACL suffered in a pickup basketball game during the 2011 offseason.





3

​Ryan Tannehill



How acquired: Draft (2012 first-round)

Seasons: 2012 to present

Starting record: 37-40

Claim to fame: Tannehill led the Dolphins to eight victories in Miami’s first 13 games last season before getting hurt and missing the team’s first playoff appearance since 2008. When healthy, Tannehill showed marked improvement under the tutelage of first-year head coach Adam Gase.





What happened?: Tannehill, who declined to have surgery during the 2017 offseason after initially tearing his ACL last December, finally had knee reconstruction after this latest issue and won’t play again this year. Whether he ever takes another snap for the Dolphins could depend on how well Cutler fares and if the latter wants to keep playing beyond this season.





4

​Matt Moore



How acquired: Free agency (Carolina)

Seasons: 2011-present

Starting record: 8-7

Claim to fame: Voted by teammates as Miami’s MVP in 2011 after leading the squad to a 6-6 record in place of an injured Chad Henne (shoulder).





What happened?: Following Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury last season, Moore guided Miami to two victories that put the Dolphins in the playoffs. That effort wasn’t enough to keep the Dolphins from pursuing and signing Jay Cutler once Tannehill was re-injured in training camp. Moore enters his seventh straight season entrenched in a backup role as this generation’s version of Don Strock.





5

​Gus Frerotte



How acquired: Free agency (Minnesota)

Season: 2005

Starting record: 9-6

Claim to fame: After one of the worst quarterbacking performances in franchise history against Cleveland (four of 18 passing for 53 yards), Frerotte didn’t lose any of his final six starts in 2005.





What happened?: When the Dolphins traded for Daunte Culpepper to become their new starter in the 2006 offseason, Frerotte opted to sign a three-year contract with St. Louis. The deal reunited Frerotte with then-new Rams head coach Scott Linehan, who was his offensive coordinator in Miami.





6

​Sage Rosenfels



How acquired: Trade (Washington)

Seasons: 2002 to 2005, 2011

Starting record: 0-2

Claim to fame: Playing in relief of the injured Gus Frerotte, Rosenfels orchestrated a 21-point comeback as Miami defeated Buffalo, 24-23, in Week 13 of the 2005 season. Rosenfels’ main target was wide receiver Chris Chambers, who set a franchise single-game record with 15 catches for 238 yards along with the game-winning touchdown.





What happened?: Houston held Rosenfels in higher regard than Miami did during the 2006 offseason, signing him away via free agency. The Texans were rewarded by Rosenfels posting a 6-4 starting record and performing well as a backup by-and-large when called upon over the next three seasons.







7

​Damon Huard



How acquired: Free agency (cut by Cincinnati as rookie in 1996 preseason)

Seasons: 1997 to 2000

Starting record: 5-1 overall (1-0 in 2000)

Claim to fame: Leading Miami to a 4-1 record in 1999 when replacing an injured Dan Marino.





What happened?: With new Dolphins head coach Dave Wannstedt wanting Jay Fiedler as his first-string quarterback, Huard was relegated to a backup role in 2000 but did win his lone start that season. Huard would then earn two Super Bowl rings as Tom Brady’s backup in New England.





8

​Chad Henne



How acquired: Draft (2008 second-round)

Seasons: 2008 to 2011

Starting record: 13-18

Claim to fame: In what would be a fitting snapshot of his time in Miami, Henne passed for 416 yards and still lost when New England’s Tom Brady gutted the Dolphins for 517 yards in the 2011 season-opener.





What happened?: Bill Parcells, who was Miami’s top football executive at the time, chose Jake Long ahead of Matt Ryan with the No. 1 overall pick in 2008 and then selected Henne in the second round as his long-range starter. Oops. Henne hasn’t found any more success in Jacksonville since leaving the Dolphins — he went 5-17 as a starter from 2012 to 2016 — but remains the team’s backup behind Blake Bortles after squandering the chance to recapture the first-string job in the preseason.





9

​Brian Griese



How acquired: Free agency (Denver)

Season: 2003

Starting record: 3-2

Claim to fame: Brian Griese remains the only player in NFL history to start a game at quarterback for the same team his father did.





What happened?: Bob Griese forged a Pro Football Hall of Fame career during his 14 seasons with the Dolphins. Brian Griese only stuck around for one pedestrian year, getting released after Miami acquired A.J. Feeey in a trade with Philadelphia during the 2004 offseason.





10

​Joey Harrington



How acquired: Trade (Detroit)

Season: 2006

Starting record: 5-6

Claim to fame: Got to stick it to the Lions, where he flopped as a 2002 first-round draft pick, during a three-touchdown performance on Thanksgiving Day in 2006.





What happened?: Despite having ample opportunity to prove he could start heading into the 2007 season, Harrington didn’t show enough to stick around once Cam Cameron replaced Nick Saban as head coach. Harrington went 3-7 as an Atlanta Falcons starter in 2007 and never played in another regular season game again.





11

​Cleo Lemon



How acquired: Trade (San Diego)

Seasons: 2005 to 2007

Starting record: 1-7

Claim to fame: Lemon threw the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Baltimore to help Miami avoid a winless season following an 0-13 start.





What happened?: Pressed into action in 2007 when Trent Green suffered a career-ending concussion, Lemon was squeezed out the following season when Bill Parcells took over football operations. Lemon ended his playing career in the CFL.





12

​Ray Lucas



How acquired: Free agency (New York Jets)

Seasons: 2001 to 2002

Starting record: 2-4

Claim to fame: After his Dolphins starting debut in 2002 replacing an injured Jay Fielder, Lucas described his performance as “probably the worst a quarterback has ever played in the history of the NFL.” He wasn’t far off, having committed six turnovers and completing just 13 of 33 passes for 165 yards in a loss to Buffalo.





What happened?: Entering the 2002 campaign, there was some thought Lucas might be a better option than Fiedler. Not even close. Lucas didn’t play in the NFL again after the season ended.





13

​Trent Green



How acquired: Trade (Kansas City)

Season: 2007

Starting record: 0-5

Claim to fame: Green was carted off on a stretcher after suffering a concussion against Houston in Week 5 on what would prove his final NFL snap.





What happened?: Miami’s gamble that Green, who had a history of head trauma, could serve as a stop-gap option until 2007 second-round pick John Beck was ready became yet another mistake made by a head coach (Cam Cameron) and general manager (Randy Mueller) who were fired after just one season together.





14

​John Beck



How acquired: Draft (2007 second round)

Seasons: 2007 to 2008

Starting record: 0-4

Claim to fame: Much to the chagrin of Dolphins fans, Beck was targeted by Miami’s front office in the draft over Brady Quinn.





What happened?: Beck was overmatched at every level as a rookie and never redeemed himself once Bill Parcells took over Miami’s football operations the following season. Beck didn’t play during the entire 2008 campaign before being released in the subsequent offseason.





15

​A.J. Feeley



How acquired: Trade (Philadelphia)

Season: 2004

Starting record: 3-5

Claim to fame: Feeley helped a 2-11 Dolphins squad hand New England its final loss of the 2004 season before the Patriots rolled on to victory in Super Bowl 39.





What happened?: Dolphins general manager Rick Spielman was so certain that Feeley’s 4-1 record starting in place of an injured Donovan McNabb with Philadelphia in 2002 was a harbinger of things to come that a second-round pick was sent to the Eagles to acquire him. The miscalculation contributed to Miami’s 4-12 season in 2004 that exposed Feeley as being best-suited as a reserve.





16

​Tyler Thigpen



How acquired: Trade (Kansas City)

Seasons: 2009 to 2010

Starting record: 0-1

Claim to fame: Forced into action as a third-stringer, Thigpen led Miami to a 2010 victory over Tennessee in Week 10 of the 2010 campaign despite having never received a single snap with the starters in practice throughout the entire season.





What happened?: Unable to best Henne for a starting spot, Thigpen left for Buffalo in the 2011 offseason.

