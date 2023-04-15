Ranking the Dolphins’ offseason additions, from least to most significant

The Miami Dolphins were quite active this offseason in acquiring new players to improve the schemes on all sides of the ball. They added nine new players through free agency and trades that include four on offense, four on defense and one on special teams.

All of these signings should help the Dolphins make a return trip to the postseason in 2023 if not make a run that the fan base can be proud of.

Before we get to the draft, we’ll rank the least to most significant additions to Miami’s roster for the second season under head coach Mike McDaniel.

9. QB Mike White

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

With Teddy Bridgewater likely moving in a different direction this offseason, the Dolphins signed former Jets quarterback Mike White to replace him as the backup. White played his first two seasons as Zach Wilson’s backup with the Jets.

This should be considered the least significant signing of the offseason. White started seven games over the last two seasons posting a 2-5 record. In addition to a below .500 record, he posted a negative TD/INT ratio with eight touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

The health of Tua Tagovailoa is, without a doubt, the most significant factor in the Dolphins contending in 2023.

8. TE Eric Saubert

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

The Dolphins signed tight end Eric Saubert in response to a significant need for the offense. With Mike Gesicki departing for the division-rival New England Patriots, Saubert will have a chance to compete for snaps in the Dolphins’ offense.

Even though Saubert has never had significant responsibility for the teams he’s played for, he’s managed to be active for all 17 games in his previous two seasons with the Broncos.

Saubert joins a tight end room that includes Durham Smythe and Tanner Conner. This will be an important training camp to determine which of the three will be utilized in the offense. As the new man in the room, Saubert will need to make a quick impression to earn his snaps this season.

This signing is more of a depth move and likely won’t be season-altering. However, Saubert’s consistent availability means he should be ready to suit up when an opportunity comes.

7. LB Malik Reed

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Miami has strengthened their depth at linebacker with two new additions. One of them is the former Steeler and Bronco Malik Reed.

Reed could be an underrated signing considering his time spent with Vic Fangio in Denver. The linebacker expressed his excitement during his media availability in reuniting with the coach he started his pro career with. After a down year in Pittsburgh, he’s eager to regain that success he had with Fangio.

Reed will be a good fit for the scheme. He’s proven to be effective against the run and pass.

He’ll likely start the season as a rotational player with a chance to earn more snaps based on performance. He has maintained a reputation for having a strong work ethic throughout his career.

Combine familiarity with a high motor, and Reed could be making plays for the Dolphins soon.

6. P Jake Bailey

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins are bringing in Jake Bailey to take over as punter in 2023 following the departure of Thomas Morstead to the Jets.

2022 was easily Bailey’s worst season in his four-year career. He suffered a back injury last November which cut his season short. In the nine games Bailey played, he averaged a career-low 42.1 yards per punt.

Bailey hopes to recapture the magic he had in 2020 when he earned All-Pro honors. This was a deserved honor considering 56.4% of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line with an average of 48.7 yards per punt.

Bailey, at 25, replaces the 37-year-old Morstead which will hopefully give the Dolphins some stability at the position for years to come.

5. WR Braxton Berrios

(AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

The Dolphins signed wide receiver and kick returner Braxton Berrios away from division rival New York Jets.

Berrios is coming off a season in which almost all of his numbers took a dip. It’s important to note the Jets were the 29th-ranked offense in points scored. He gets an opportunity to play for a more developed offense in Miami.

He’ll likely have his largest impact returning kicks on special teams. He ranked top-10 in the league for kickoff return yards (600) and yards per return (23.1) a season ago. Berrios was given All-Pro honors as a kick returner in 2021.

Berrios has a unique skill set which could open the playbook when he gets a chance on offense, as he’s shown the ability to run the ball out of the backfield in addition to being a receiver.

Playing with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will allow the Dolphins to use Berrios as the gadget player he’s proven himself to be, making himself a great weapon for Tagovailoa.

4. OL Dan Feeney

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A point of emphasis for the Dolphins’ success in 2023 will be how well the offensive line can protect the quarterback. Tagovailoa and Bridgewater both battled injuries a season ago. Offensive lineman Dan Feeney has been brought in to provide some much-needed depth for the offensive line.

Feeney started out his career with the Los Angeles Chargers where he played his first four seasons. He played in 63 games during his tenure with the Chargers at left guard and center.

Feeney’s durability might be his strongest attribute. According to Pro Football Reference, Feeney has only missed two games in his six-year career, and he didn’t miss a start for the Chargers from years 2018-20.

Feeney played the last two seasons with the Jets where he saw his role decrease dramatically. He went from playing over 1,000 snaps for the Chargers to under 200 with the Jets, and he only started in two games a season ago.

The Dolphins have a ton of use for Feeney, who’ll likely start out as a rotational piece. His ability to play multiple positions should allow him to get on the field quicker and earn back some of the snaps he lost playing for the Jets.

3. S DeShon Elliott

(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The Dolphins made a clear point to improve the secondary in free agency. After a single season in Detroit, DeShon Elliott joins forces with two of the league’s best corners in Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey. It’s similar to what Elliott had in Baltimore, playing with Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

He’ll have an important role in Fangio’s scheme which gives safeties heavy responsibility against both the run and pass. Having a talented secondary around him will give Elliott the opportunity to impact the game in every way possible.

The concern surrounding Elliot early in his career has been health. He’s been plagued with a multitude of injuries, including missing his entire rookie season in 2018. Elliott was able to break that trend last year with the Lions, playing in 14 games.

Miami’s defense has significantly improved after free agency, and Elliott is a player who could rise to a Pro-Bowl caliber player in this system.

2. LB David Long

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Dolphins have added David Long to their linebacker room. Pro Football Focus ranked Long as the 17th-best linebacker in 2022. He’ll be a great fit in Fangio’s defense, playing alongside Bradley Chubb. Fangio has been known to put linebackers in position to succeed.

Long played in 12 games in 2022 for the Titans, recording 86 tackles. His tackles have increased in each of his first four seasons. He’s also intercepted two passes in each of the last two years.

Long enters his fifth season as a crucial addition to a talented Dolphins’ defense. He’s being added to a group that will feature linebackers heavily against both the run and pass. He could be in for his best season in 2023.

1. CB Jalen Ramsey

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The three-time All-Pro is the obvious choice for the most impactful offseason addition. Ramsey will be paired with another former All-Pro cornerback in Howard. Having two corners capable of covering another team’s top receiver will make everyone’s job easier on defense. It also allows the offense to focus more on running the ball and time of possession instead of relying on big plays.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. This is a small price to pay considering what Ramsey could do for the team.

Ramsey brings recent Super Bowl experience from his time with the Rams. He’s seen what it takes to win it all through success and failures in the playoffs. This will make him a key voice in the locker room for a franchise looking to win

Pro Football Focus ranked Jalen Ramsey the ninth-best corner in the league a season ago, as he started all 17 games for the Rams. One glaring issue with his campaign last year was that he allowed a career-high five touchdowns. This season is crucial for Ramsey to show he’s still the All-Pro cornerback he’s been during his career.

Watch out for this defense.

