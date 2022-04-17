Ranking the Dolphins’ biggest needs heading into the 2022 NFL draft

From Tyreek Hill to Terron Armstead, the Miami Dolphins have put forth a concerted effort to try to improve their roster, specifically with a focus on the offensive side of the ball.

With the draft under two weeks away, general manager Chris Grier and the rest of the team’s decision-makers are preparing for the three-day event, and just because they’ve added a lot this offseason doesn’t mean they don’t have holes that could be filled by the younger players coming out of college.

These are the positions that should be considered the most urgent by Miami heading into the draft.

3. Running back

Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert both joined the Dolphins this offseason on short-term deals. With Mostert dealing with injuries throughout his career, it’s far from a guarantee that he’ll be able to contribute for all 17 games. Even if Mostert were able to play all year, he’s only under contract for 2022.

With the amount of work that Miami has already done on the position by meeting with Georgia’s James Cook and LSU’s Tyrion Davis-Price, it’s likely that they’ll use one of their selections on a back.

2. Linebacker

The Dolphins made sure that they targeted their own linebackers in free agency, as Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and Brennan Scarlett all returned this offseason. With that said, if Jerome Baker is going to continue playing on the edge, and he should, Miami should grab one with one of their first picks.

1. Center

Deiter has had some bright flashes in his career to this point. He’s shown the versatility to play multiple interior spots if needed, and if he were healthy for the entirety of 2021, the line play might not have been so poor.

However, Deiter is probably just an average center. If the opportunity comes to upgrade, the Dolphins should consider jumping at it.

