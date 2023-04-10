Ranking Dolphins’ 2023 departures, from least to most significant

Throughout the offseason, the Miami Dolphins have done a great job retaining their own free agents, keeping them from signing with other teams.

In total, the Dolphins have re-signed 12 of their over 30 free agents while many of them still remain on the market.

Today, we’re going to take a look at those who opted to take their talents to other organizations and discuss the impact of their departures from the aqua and orange for the upcoming season.

7. OL Michael Deiter

Deiter had been a decent center before suffering a neck injury in 2021. Then, in 2022, he was replaced by Connor Williams, who made a transition from guard to center after signing with the Dolphins. Williams ended up playing every snap of the season on offense, so Deiter’s services weren’t needed.

He held a valuable role as a backup center, and if Williams does go down in 2023, it probably would’ve been nice to have him around. Instead, they may be relying on Dan Feeney, depending on how the starting line looks.

6. DL John Jenkins

Jenkins joined the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason after spending the last two with Miami. With the Dolphins, the veteran played a rotational role in a talented interior.

Behind Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis, Jenkins was one of the run-stoppers on Miami’s defense, and that’s where they could use him this upcoming season.

5. DB Eric Rowe

Rowe spent the last three years with Miami before joining the Carolina Panthers last week. His role with the Dolphins had dropped a bit due to the emergence of Jevon Holland at safety, but his versatility made him an important piece of the defense.

In 2023, the Dolphins may miss having a veteran defensive back who can slide in at safety or cornerback if needed. Luckily, they have some who could do the same, but it’s unclear if they’ll be able to do it at the same level as Rowe.

4. WR Trent Sherfield

Following Mike McDaniel to Miami in 2022, Sherfield was far from a guarantee to make the roster last season. However, he impressed in the preseason and found a way to make an impact.

In fact, he basically became the team’s third wideout, behind only Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. In situations where the Dolphins needed a conversion, it was often Sherfield that they were looking for to make a play.

3. P Thomas Morstead

It’s hard for a punter to be one of the most impactful players on a team, but Morstead brought consistency to a special teams unit that definitely needed it in 2022.

Now, he’ll be punting for the New York Jets, and the Dolphins are hoping that his replacement, Jake Bailey, can return to his All-Pro form that he was punting at just over two seasons ago.

2. LB Elandon Roberts

Roberts may have been a hit-or-miss linebacker for a lot of his tenure, but he had the best season of his career in 2022, as he recorded career-highs in tackles and sacks.

On top of the production and high snap counts, Roberts was also a leader on the defense as a captain. Miami isn’t lacking leadership on that side of the ball with veterans and younger players who are capable of holding that responsibility, but his presence may be missed.

1. TE Mike Gesicki

Even though Gesicki clearly wasn’t a fit in McDaniel’s system, the Dolphins haven’t brought in anyone who has the pass-catching talent that he possesses.

At this point, they have only Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert and Tanner Conner, and none of them would be necessarily considered starting tight ends on most rosters.

On top of the positional value, Miami is losing out on a red zone target that they haven’t really replaced either.

