The first time they collaborated was such a surprise smash that the only question was when Robert Plant and Alison Krauss would sing together again. Plant and Krauss — he jokingly calls them “Sonny and Cher” — are back with a new album of covers, 14 years after their surprise hit with critics and fans, “Raising Sand.” “It’s great to do this again and for it to have new life,” says Krauss on the phone alongside Plant from Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.