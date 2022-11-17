Ranking the difficulty of the remaining games on Patriots’ schedule

The New England Patriots are bracing themselves for a murderer’s row slate of opponents in the second half of their 2022 NFL season.

Granted, they are currently sitting pretty with a 5-4 record and the No. 7 spot in the AFC playoff rankings, but that could all change if they nosedive in the last remaining stretch of the schedule. They still have four more games against divisional opponents, which is a headache considering every AFC East team is currently a playoff contender.

There are also some tough games against NFC opponents as well, along with a run-in with last year’s AFC champions. We’re going to learn a lot about this Patriots team in their ability to handle the pressure as the schedule intensifies and competition stiffens.

None of these games will be easy, but today, we’re ranking the rest of New England’s schedule from easiest to hardest.

8. Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

7. Arizona Cardinals

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

6. New York Jets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

4. Buffalo Bills

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

3. Minnesota Vikings

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

2. Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

1. Buffalo Bills

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire