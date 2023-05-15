Ranking difficulty of Panthers’ 2023 matchups based on win projections

Now that the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 regular season schedule has been revealed, which matchups look to be the toughest? Well, let’s see what the analytics have to say.

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund recently drew her estimated win totals for every team, simulating all 272 games 100,000 times using projected 53-man rosters. And using her work, we’ve ranked each of the Panthers’ 14 opponents based off their results.

Let’s take a look . . .

Miami Dolphins (Week 6)

Palm Beach Post/Jim Rassol

Frelund’s projected win total: 9.6

2022 win total: 9

Detroit Lions (Week 5)

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Frelund’s projected win total: 9.6

2022 win total: 9

Dallas Cowboys (Week 11)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Frelund’s projected win total: 9.6

2022 win total: 12

Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 17)

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Frelund’s projected win total: 9.3

2022 win total: 9

New Orleans Saints (Week 2, Week 14)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Frelund’s projected win total: 8.9

2022 win total: 7

Seattle Seahawks (Week 3)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Frelund’s projected win total: 8.9

2022 win total: 9

Atlanta Falcons (Week 1, Week 15)

USA TODAY Sports

Frelund’s projected win total: 8.7

2022 win total: 7

Minnesota Vikings (Week 4)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Frelund’s projected win total: 8.2

2022 win total: 13

Chicago Bears (Week 10)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Frelund’s projected win total: 8.2

2022 win total: 3

Tennessee Titans (Week 12)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Frelund’s projected win total: 8.1

2022 win total: 7

Green Bay Packers (Week 16)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Frelund’s projected win total: 6.4

2022 win total: 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 13, Week 18)

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Frelund’s projected win total: 6.4

2022 win total: 8

Houston Texans (Week 8)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Frelund’s projected win total: 5.9

2022 win total: 3

Indianapolis Colts (Week 9)

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Frelund’s projected win total: 5.6

2022 win total: 4

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire