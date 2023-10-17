Ranking the difficulty of LSU’s remaining games

Five regular season games remain on LSU’s 2023 schedule.

It’s already been a roller coaster season in Baton Rouge. A prolific offense worthy of prime time has provided plenty of entertainment for Tiger fans, but a struggling defense got LSU off to a rocky 3-2 start.

But coming out of the win on Saturday, there’s optimism the defense is improving. LSU’s won two straight and sits at 4-1 in conference play.

“I’ll put this team up against any in the (SEC) right now,” Brian Kelly said after the Auburn game.

Kelly will have to wait to test that statement. It’ll be a few weeks before LSU gets back into conference play with Army and the bye week coming up.

Let’s break down LSU’s remaining schedule by ranking the difficulty of the games.

Alabama

Projected spread: LSU +7

This is the big one. It’s a must-win if LSU wants any shot at the SEC West and New Year’s Six contention down the stretch.

Alabama is far and away the best team remaining on LSU’s schedule and the game is further complicated by LSU traveling to Tuscaloosa.

LSU will get the Tide’s best shot. Saban’s crew will be out for revenge in front of their home crowd after losing the overtime thriller in Baton Rouge last year.

It’s likely this will be the only time LSU enters a game as an underdog over the remaining five games.

Texas A&M

Projected spread: LSU -5.5

It’s been another tough year in College Station as fans continue to grow frustrated with that coaching staff.

The Aggies are just 4-3 and 2-2 in conference play. The passing game looked improved at times, but they lost rising star QB Connor Weigman for the year.

On defense, A&M remains good, but it’s not a top-notch unit that can make up for deficiencies in other areas.

We don’t know what LSU will be playing for in this one yet, but it will be senior night in Tiger Stadium against a team that played spoiler for LSU last year. The Tigers should be fired up regardless.

Still, because of the talent A&M has, the game provides a challenge.

Florida

Projected spread: LSU -12.5

There’s reason for optimism in Gainesville after the Gators moved to 5-2 and 3-1 in conference play last weekend. With five games to go, Florida is just one win away from tying its 2022 win total.

Transfer QB Graham Mertz is playing the best football of his career and the defense has come through in moments here and there.

But this one’s in Baton Rouge, where LSU’s fared well against Florida. LSU matches up well here too with the Gators ranking 61st in EPA/pass allowed.

The way we think about this game can change depending on what happens with LSU in Tuscaloosa the week prior, but right now, LSU should be expected to handle business as a two-possession favorite.

Georgia State

Projected spread: LSU -22.5

If 22.5 is less than what you were expecting here, it’s because Georgia State turned out to be a pretty good football team. The Panthers are 5-1 with the lone loss coming to Troy.

This game is sandwiched in between the Florida and A&M games. If LSU overlooks this team, it could be closer than expected. The Panthers have played well in SEC stadiums before, including winning at Tennessee in 2019.

But Kelly’s LSU is yet to have a letdown in one of these spots yet so again, the expectation is to handle business.

Army

Spread: LSU -30.5

And finally we arrive at this week’s game, the easiest on LSU’s remaining schedule.

It’s Army, so you know they’re going to play hard, but Tiger Stadium at night will be a new environment for this team.

Service academies don’t have the talent level to matchup with a team like LSU.

The bye week should prevent LSU from looking ahead to Alabama just yet, but LSU is a little banged up right now and will likely be without Emery Jones and Mekhi Wingo.

But that shouldn’t matter. This game will provide a chance for LSU to get some young guys more experience in preparation for the most important stretch of the season.

