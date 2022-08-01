Ranking the difficulty of the Browns 6 games without Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns now know the result of the Deshaun Watson investigation. Judge Sue Robinson has suspended the quarterback for the first six games of the Browns season. The NFL has three days to appeal which could lead to a longer suspension or a fine.

Robinson’s ruling did not include a fine.

Unless the suspension is lifted, Cleveland has clarity at the most important position in the league. QB Jacoby Brissett will start in Watson’s place. Given his lack of turnovers and performance when it matters, the Browns are hoping that he can keep the team afloat.

It will be interesting how Kevin Stefanski splits training camp reps as Watson can continue to practice with his suspension starting after camp.

For now, a look at the games Watson will miss by ranking them from easiest to hardest:

Easiest: Week 4 versus the Falcons on the road

Week 2 versus the Jets

Week 1 versus the Panthers on the road

Week 3 versus the Steelers

Week 6 versus the Patriots

Hardest: Week 5 versus the Chargers

