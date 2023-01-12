Ranking defensive coordinator candidates the Eagles could target if Jonathan Gannon departs

Nick Sirianni said he has "a lot of good options" if Gannon/Steichen get head coaching jobs — both internally and externally. Put another way: This won't catch Sirianni off guard. He's been preparing for this. (He had to think hard about the DC possibilities last year.) — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 10, 2023

Nick Sirianni is weeks away from officially having his own coaching tree and with the expectation that a team will likely hire Shane Steichen (OC) and Jonathan Gannon (DC), we’re taking an early look at potential replacements.

Sirianni rightfully gets a lot of credit for the Eagles’ success.

Philadelphia’s second-year head coach has far exceeded expectations and proven that he was the perfect target for the role. However, it’s important to remember that Shane Steichen has a massive role in the offense.

Gannon is set to be this year’s Nick Sirianni, as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator will once again be the hot name on the coaching circuit.

Gannon had interviews with Denver, Houston, and Minnesota last offseason and with Philadelphia 13-1 and having a top-five defense, he’ll likely land a job early on in the 2023 cycle.

Sirianni knows his assistants are wanted and he has a plan for their departures.

“Of course, I want to keep these guys, they’re great coordinators, but in the event that I lose them, I have an idea of what I want to do at both spots. The answer is sometimes, yes, it’s in the building, and sometimes it’s outside of the building. But I feel like we have a lot of good options, and I feel like we have a lot of good options in the building that we’d be excited about if that were to happen.”

If Gannon does land one of the coveted vacancies, we’re ranking 10 potential targets that could lead the Eagles’ defense in 2023.

1. Eagles DB coach Dennard Wilson

Just 40 years old, Wilson got his start as a scout for the Chicago Bears in 2006 and he’s been climbing the ranks since then. Before joining Sirianni’s staff, Wilson was the defensive passing game coordinator for the New York Jets and helped develop Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

This season he’s leading a group that’s among the NFL’s best and he’s a huge part of Reed Blankenship’s development as a rookie.

2. Vic Fangio

Fangio is second on the list because he may not be available by the time Gannon potentially lands a job.

Adam Schefter reported that former Saints head coach Sean Payton is already putting together an all-star staff that includes Fangio as his potential defensive coordinator.

A Scranton, Pennsylvania, Native, Fangio was fired last spring after a three-year run as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, compiling a 19-30 record.

A talented defensive coordinator, Fangio’s defenses are known for being aggressive ballhawks, and in 2021, Denver’s defense logged 12 interceptions.

He visited the Eagles training camp several times this summer and he’s a definite name to watch.

3. John Pagano Broncos LB coaach

Pagano has familiarity with Sirianni and he’s been the outside linebackers coach in Denver for the past three seasons but has previously served as a defensive coordinator with the Raiders and the Chargers.

Pagano worked with Sirianni from 2013-16 in San Diego.

4. LB Coach Nick Rallis

As the linebackers coach, Rallis is responsible for the play of T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, and Haason Reddick.

Still only 29 years old, Rallis is the brother of WWE Superstar Riddick Moss, now known as MadCap Moss.

Rallis joined Philadelphia’s staff after he finished his fourth season of coaching and 3rd as the Vikings’ defensive quality control coach in 2020.

Before joining the Vikings, Rallis spent the 2017 season as a graduate assistant at Wake Forest.

Another young hire, the 27-year-old Rallis, played linebacker at the University of Minnesota from 2012-16.

5. Dave Borgonzi Bears LB Coach

Named the Bears linebackers coach after Matt Eberflus was hired, Borgonzi is familiar with Sirianni and has 14 years of coaching experience, including 10 seasons in the NFL with the Colts (2018-19), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-17), and Dallas Cowboys (2011-13).

Prior to this season, Borgonzi had helped develop Darius Leonard into one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL.

In 2019, the Colts’ defense finished seventh in the league against the run after allowing 97.9 yards per game. It marked the first time that the Colts, who ranked eighth in rush defense in 2018, finished the year ranked in the top 10 in run defense in back-to-back seasons since 1976-77. The Indianapolis defense also ranked in the top 10 in interceptions (15, seventh) and takeaways (23, tied-10th).

6. Gus Bradley Colts defensive coordinator

The Colts’ current defensive coordinator, Bradley has familiarity running both a 3-4 and 4-3 defense and is a couple of years removed from having the Chargers’ defense ranked third in the NFL in scoring defense. Bradley loves to pressure off the edge and the former NFL head coach could bring a different energy to Philly if Gannon departs.

7. Eric Washington -- Bills defensive line coach

Washington joined the Bills in 2020 as the team’s defensive line coach and was promoted to senior defensive assistant/ defensive line coach prior to the 2022 season. Previously, he was the defensive line coach (2011-17) and defensive coordinator for the Panthers (2018-19), along with holding various positions with the Bears.

Buffalo’s 2021 defense ranked first in the NFL in fewest points allowed per game (17.0) for the first time in franchise history and also finished first in fewest yards allowed per game

(272.8) and the fewest passing yards per game (163.0). With 19 sacks, Buffalo’s defense also fueled a 4-game win streak to finish the regular season

Carolina ranked second in sacks and fifth in quarterback hits under Washington after he took over for Sean McDermott.

