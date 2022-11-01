Ranking each of the current Power Five job openings

The coaching carousel has been spinning for weeks but now there is a new contender with the Auburn Tigers joining on Monday.

After just 21 games on the job, Bryan Harsin was handed his walking papers along with several of his assistants. While the Tigers try to right the ship, new athletic director John Cohen will be tasked with a head coaching search. What a way to start your new job after leaving Mississippi State, which ironically enough will be playing the Tigers.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Colorado Buffaloes have each been without their head coaches for weeks. But which of these jobs is the most attractive?

I try to make sense of it with my ranking of each of these jobs and some possible candidates to fill the roles.

Auburn Tigers

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY Network

The Auburn opening shot them to the top of the list on Monday. The school announced the hiring of a new athletic director John Cohen and the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin. A job in the SEC? You had to know it would be high on the list.

How it became open:

Bryan Harsin failed to do much with the team after starting the 2021 season 6-2. Since that time he won just three games and the Tigers are currently in the midst of a four-game skid. Not to mention they are dead last in the SEC in recruiting rankings. Currently, they sit behind teams such as Vanderbilt, Colorado, and Rutgers. Big Yikes.

Why the ranking:

The five-time national champions have a rich history and they operate in one of the top two conferences in college football. Let’s be real, they operate in the toughest conference in FBS. They have won national championships and contended for others. They just need the right coach. Perhaps one of the hottest names in the sport could turn them around.

Likely candidates: Lane Kiffin, Deion Sanders, Hugh Freeze

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

We know the history of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program. One that struck fear into rival fanbases when they showed up on the schedule. Unfortunately, they have been shells of their former selves. So could they return to the national scene in the near future? Why not, Tennessee has done it over a span of two seasons.

Story continues

How it became open:

Following the dismissal of Mike Riley, who finished with a .500 record over three seasons, the prodigal son Scott Frost returned home. He was the hot name after his work with the UCF Knights. After four-plus losing seasons in Lincoln, the brass pulled the plug and decided to make a move. The loss to Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt was the final straw. Frost finished 16-31 at his alma mater.

Why the ranking:

Much like Auburn, Nebraska is a five-time national champion. None of those trophies were won since the 1997 season. Still, there is a lot of support in the state and they desperately want a winner on the sidelines once again. Nebraska has the financial resources to pour into the program. The administration just needs to find a program builder who can turn this around quickly. They haven’t won a conference or divisional title since 2012.

Likely candidates: Mickey Joseph, Matt Rhule, Lance Leipold

Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This opening came as a bit of a shock on the outside, but truthfully it was a change that needed to happen. The Badgers just weren’t able to compete for Big Ten titles under Paul Chryst and now they have an opportunity to get a fresh start.

How it became open:

Paul Chryst went from former quarterback for Wisconsin in the 80s to offensive coordinator to eventual head coach of the Badgers. His run as the man in charge of the program ended three top-15 finishes and three Big Ten Championship game berths. He was never able to secure that elusive conference championship and finished 15-10 over the last three seasons. With a poor recruiting ranking to go with it, the Badgers had seen enough. Could Jim Leonhard take the job after the season?

Why the ranking:

This isn’t exactly a rebuilding job for the next head coach, just a reload. Since 2000, the Badgers have only had one overall losing record (2001) and haven’t suffered a losing record in Big Ten play since 2008. It is an attractive job and there should be no shortage of suitors. Recruiting at Wisconsin can just prove to be a little more difficult than at Auburn or Nebraska.

Likely candidates: Jim Leonhard, Matt Rhule, Lance Leipold

Arizona State Sun Devils

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Given the amount of heat that the Arizona State Sun Devils are under with the NCAA, it comes as no shock that Herm Edwards was let go as the head coach.

How it became open:

Edwards finished his tenure with a 26-20 overall record. The loss to Eastern Michigan was the straw that broke the camel’s back for the Sun Devils administration. Now they will look for the third coach in six years.

Why the ranking:

Being under NCAA investigation puts a damper on things. Not to mention having to compete in the Pac-12 along with Oregon, Utah, and the pair of Southern California teams until 2024 doesn’t help matters. They can win, it is just going to take some patience which seems like a foreign concept with today’s athletic directors.

Likely candidates: Jamey Chadwell, Kenny Dillingham, Alex Grinch

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes are in a similar predicament to the Arizona State Sun Devils, minus the investigation. This team has been a bottom-feeder in the conference since leaving the Big 12 after the 2010 season. The only winning record for a full season in the Pac-12 came in 2016 under head coach Mike MacIntyre and resulted in a loss to Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl. Karl Dorrell finished 4-2 in the pandemic-shortened season.

How it became open:

After winning four of the five games played in 2020, the wheels began to come off the wagon. It began in the Alamo Bowl where the Texas Longhorns absolutely throttled the Buffs. Dorrell would lead the team to a combined record of 5-15 over the next 20 games.

Why the ranking:

Looking at how this program performs year in and year out, there is a lot of work to do in Boulder. This team hasn’t had back-to-back winning seasons since the 2001 and 2002 campaigns under Gary Barnett. Much like ASU, the AD needs to have patience with the next head coach. Or just go out and get a proven guy like Gary Patterson.

Likely candidates: Troy Calhoun, Gary Patterson, Bryan Harsin

Georgia Tech Yellowjackets

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, we have the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets who check in at No. 6. This isn’t typically a job that many will discuss in the same breath as others on this list. Georgia Tech is four years removed from its last winning season. Overall, they had a combined 12 wins in the last four seasons.

How it became open:

Geoff Collins did very little to breathe any confidence into his job performance. He won just 10 games in his tenure to go with 28 losses. Not to mention Collins made a lot of changes to the coaching staff to no avail.

Why the ranking:

Of the six current openings, this job seems to be the most difficult to project. While they play in the ACC and in Atlanta, they are deep in SEC country with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and others coming into the state to recruit. It could be a tough sell but perhaps bringing Coach Prime back to Hotlanta would do the trick.

A few names to consider: Deion Sanders, Dan Mullen, Tom Herman

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire