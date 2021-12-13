Ranking the CU Buffs’ top plays of the 2021 season

Now that we’re a few weeks removed from the Buffaloes’ 4-8 season, it’s a good time to look back at the most memorable plays of 2021.

Rather than selecting the most athletic of jaw-dropping moments, I simply selected the plays that left me feeling better about Colorado football. That being said, moments that played key roles in eventual victories were held in high regard.

There wasn’t much to smile about this season, but there is optimism in that quite a few of these plays were made by freshmen — a great sign for the future.

Here are my top five plays of the 2021 season.

Buffs recover a fourth quarter goal line fumble vs. Texas A&M

Spoiler alert, the play was ruled a fumble. Buffs ball.

This moment had Mile High Stadium rocking in Week 2 and had Buffs fans exuberant at what appeared to be a looming upset of No. 5 Texas A&M. Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be.

Trevor Woods' punt block and score vs. Arizona

The true freshman was a dominant special teams weapon in 2021.

Jack Lamb's 88-yard scoop and score vs. Washington

With Washington just a few yards away from scoring, Jack Lamb snatched a fumble and roamed 88 yards the other direction.

Nikko Reed's 100-yard kickoff return at Utah

One of the coolest moments of the season for me, at least, was Nikko Reed prophesizing this kickoff return to give the Buffs hope against Utah

I got a chance to talk with Nikko Reed on Monday and asked him about his kick return game. “I’m very confident that I’ll score on Friday” is what he told me. Looks like Reed lived up to his words. #cubuffs — Jack Carlough (@Jack_Carlough) November 26, 2021

The Ice Man wins it in overtime (and the preceding heroics) vs. Oregon State

We all love a good Homecoming Game win.

But, this walk-off field goal couldn’t have happened without Brendon Lewis’ heroics late in the game. The freshman QB led a fourth quarter go-ahead scoring drive and then on the Buffs’ first possession of overtime, he orchestrated another touchdown.

