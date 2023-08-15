Ranking Cowboys coaches by how much they have to prove in 2023

It’s funny how all of the attention gets paid to the players. Certainly, they’re the ones who have to go out on the field and put their body through 7-car pile ups each and every week. That doesn’t mean they are the only ones facing the stress of prepping for the season. The guys in charge of putting those players in the best position to succeed, to grow their talent and execution each day; the coaches are under pressure too.

The Dallas Cowboys have what many believe to be a top five or six roster across the entire league. Whether they perform as one of the league’s best or not will depend on how good of a job the coaching and training staff put them in the best position to succeed for the entire season.

Here are some thoughts on what each of the coaches is facing and a not-to-be-taken-too-serious ranking of how much pressure they’re under.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, regression is expected for Quinn’s defense. Arriving at the perfect time in Dallas, Quinn has the luxury of having what appears to be a generational talent as a chess piece in Micah Parsons. Parsons would make any coordinator look better than he was, but great players have been wasted before and Quinn has orchestrated a scheme that has done the unthinkable and led the league in forced turnovers in back-to-back seasons.

Things would have to be a relative disaster for Quinn, who anything resembling a top-12 defense will likely mean more head coaching offers in the offseason. We can only imagine he’s already being paid like one by Jerry Jones.

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Joe Whitt, Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Look at the contracts going out to the secondary players this offseason. Whitt, Jr. is certainly earning his money that could be good enough to satisfy his (public) lack of defensive coordinator offers. From Trevon Diggs to Malik Hooker to Donovan Wilson, all have seen crescendos to their play the last two seasons. Whitt’s good.

Special Teams coach John Fassel

The Cowboys have finished 7th, 6th and 10th in special teams DVOA since Fassel arrived in 2020. They were 30th and 23rd the two years prior. Enough said, but it is interesting how Brett Maher melted down at the end of last season and nobody was like “Why isn’t Fassell able to straighten him out?”

Tight ends coach Lunda Wells

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Wells did a great job getting Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot ready for reserve roles in 2022, so much so the team felt comfortable letting Dalton Schutlz walk in free agency. The club is now asking Wells to get rookie Luke Schoonmaker up to speed after missing the entire offseason program and the first half of training camp. Along the way, it looks like he’s helped convert John Stephens from a wideout to a candidate for the 53 at a new position.

Dallas should be pleased with everything he’s done to this point.

Run game coordinator Jeff Blasko

Blasko gets a shot to prove his worth with a young running back group all unproven in their own way. Tony Pollard is now the lead dog with questions over whether or not he can increase his workload without losing his explosiveness. Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, and Hunter Luepke are all unproven commodities.

Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s always pressure on an offensive coordinator, but Schottenheimer is probably as bullet-proof as any based on the circumstance. He’s not calling plays, and all focus is squarely placed on head coach Mike McCarthy who will have those duties. Schottenheimer gets to scheme behind the scenes and it won’t be first in the line of fire should the offense fall backwards from their top-of-the-league ways.

Defensive line coach Aden Durde

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Cowboys have one of the best pass rush groups in the league, but like Schottenheimer, Aden Durde isn’t the first in line for credit or blame. Dan Quinn is a defensive line guru, so Durde is going to be cast as his understudy. Named a potential future head coach, there’s lots to love about Durde’s style and he’s a fan favorite thanks to his British accent on the Sounds of the Game reels, but he has bonafide credentials. He’s now tasked in making Mazi Smith a pass rusher and taking Osa Odighizuwa from potential to production at 3T.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The game was too big for Jalen Tolbert as a rookie. Michael Gallup lacked confidence coming off his ACL injury. Kavontae Turpin went from USFL MVP to a special teams-only player. Prince is in charge of fixing all of that in 2023 and finding the talent in the rest of the depth chart. CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks will feast, puns intended, but what happens behind them will be a direct reflection of Prince’s tutelage.

Linebacker coach Scott McCurley

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas seems to have finally learned to stop throwing high-pedigree draft resources at the position. Micah Parsons is no longer a linebacker and Leighton Vander Esch has been with the team for 43 decades. This new batch are all third-round picks or later and McCurley has to get them going. Damone Clark, Jabril Cox, DeMarvion Overshown and Devin Harper are all young, super athletic and hungry. What McCurley does with those ingredients will determine his worth after following McCarthy from his days in Green Bay.

Quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s well known that Dak Prescott didn’t have the best year last season. While some of it falls on the passing-game talent that surrounded him, some of it was on his shoulders, too. So it shouldn’t be dismissed the club went a different direction with Prescott’s coaching circle. The person most ingrained into Prescott’s world is Tolzien, his position coach. He’s literally charged with making sure Prescott’s one-off year doesn’t become a lasting narrative of risky decisions and off-target throws. That’s one of the most pressure-filled roles on the team.

Offensive line coach Mike Solari

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Solari’s tenure includes making a big difference when in San Francisco and Seattle, and not a difference elsewhere. He’s charged with developing the backup offensive linemen behind high pedigree players Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith and Zack Martin. Early results haven’t been that impressive, but it takes time for units to gel. If Dallas can’t better protect Prescott in Year 1 of Solari, then bringing him in will quickly be seen as a mistake.

Dallas hasn’t done very well in the OL coach department recently, and there’s only room for improvement for where they were with Joe Philbin, but the pressure cooker is plugged in here.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

McCarthy basically removed Kellen Moore from the scene to fully implement his offense. After three years of cohabitating, it’s bachelor McCarthy now. The long-time playcaller will not have much rope as a failure to at least maintain the offensive ship while a championship defense has developed could lead to it being a one-and-done as play caller and McCarthy the head coach looking for work elsewhere in 2024.

Those are the times in Dallas.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire