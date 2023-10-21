Ranking Cowboys 11 remaining 2023 games in order of difficulty
The Dallas Cowboys aren’t playing their best brand of football. Half-empty folks see it as a problem. Dallas has already lost a game to one of three chief conference rivals, getting thoroughly embarrassed, and they also played down and lost to one of the five worst teams in the league.
Hall fullers? They see a team tied for the second-best record in the league (behind five 5-1 squads) at 4-2, with plenty of room to improve. Their faults are in parts of the game they’ve been good at, for years, and recapturing that could lead to magical things. They have 11 games to figure it all out, and some of those waters are deep, filled with snakes and sharks.
Week 11: @ Carolina Panthers (0-6)
Overall Game Difficulty: 3
Total DVOA Score: -34.5% (31st)
Well now we know what the lowest rating I’ll give is. They’re still professionals but this is a bad team and they could have sold off parts by this point.
Week 10: Home vs New York Giants (1-5)
Overall Game Difficulty: 5
Total DVOA Score: -44.1% (32nd)
Things are bad with the New York offense, but division games are what they are. Still, the Cowboys have won 6 straight over the Giants at AT&T, average score of 30.5 to 17.8.
Week 8: vs Los Angeles Rams (3-3)
Overall Game Difficulty: 6.9
Total DVOA Score: 9.0% (12th)
Nice matchup here as Stafford is back to balling and it will be a solid test for Dan Quinn’s defense.
Week 12: vs Washington Commanders (Thanksgiving)
Overall Game Difficulty: 7
Total DVOA Score: -14.3% (24th)
On one hand, Dallas has won six of seven at home against Washington opponents, regardless of their name at the time. On the other, the loss was on Thanksgiving where they punked the Cowboys in a blowout win. An illegal hit by Jon Bostic drew ire from the fans and league, but the players on the field did nothing.
Football players test each other’s mettle constantly, but if anyone wants to look back on when this current iteration of the club forged a reputation opponents should look to intimidate them, this is an early example.
Week 13: vs Seattle Seahawks
Overall Game Difficulty: 7.4
Total DVOA Score: 12.8% (10th)
Seattle already has a big road win, handing the Detroit Lions their only defeat of the season, but that was back in Week 2. It’s tough to get a read on just what caliber of team Seattle is in 2023, other than they have capable ceilings.
Week 18: @ Washington Commanders (3-3)
Overall Game Difficulty: 7.5
Total DVOA Score: -14.3% (24th)
Dallas has failed to score a touchdown in two of their last three trips to Washington, which is tragic considering just how much of a home-field advantage they’ve had in that stadium for the last 20 years.
Week 17: Home vs Detroit Lions
Overall Game Difficulty: 8.5
Total DVOA Score: 38.8% (2nd)
That this is the sixth-most difficult game remaining for the Cowboys show just how treacherous the gauntlet is. The Lions are 5-1 and some believe they are the best team in the NFC at the moment. Dallas has won the last five meetings, but they better take this one with all seriousness. The Lions’ narrative is the blue-collar franchise and we know how that plays against the country-club reputation the Cowboys are assigned.
Week 14: Home vs Philadelphia Eagles
Overall Game Difficulty: 9
Total DVOA Score: 17.8% (7th)
Did You Know? Remember those Sportscenter bits at the ends of the shows? Did you know the Cowboys have won their last five home games against the Philadelphia Eagles? And by an average margin of just under 16 points a contest? Weird, right?
Week 16: @ Miami Dolphins
Overall Game Difficulty: 9.1
Total DVOA Score: 28.2% (4th)
Miami’s offense is one of the best the league has seen, but they’ve had difficulties against the only two tough defenses they’ve played thus far. Their defense should have Jalen Ramsey back in full form by this point so judgement should be reserved about their defense right now.
Week 9: @ Philadelphia Eagles
Overall Game Difficulty: 9.9
Total DVOA Score: 17.8% (7th)
Not only is this a road game against the reigning division champs who are currently one up in the standings, it’s the most annoying, non-sensical opposing fan base their is. Hostile environment, quality team with a ton of hatred in their heart. Also makes for a much more satisfying victory if it can be pulled off.
Week 15: @ Buffalo Bills
Overall Game Difficulty: 10
Total DVOA Score: 38.0 (3rd)
You know how each and every of the remaining 31 NFL teams and their fanbases hate Dallas? Well, let’s just say the Bils are that and then some. Because they only play every four years, it’s ratcheted up. The back-to-back Super Bowl defeats (funny how both teams share the appearance drought but no one ever says Buffalo is underachieving) already made it 10-times worse.
Now add in December, western New York. Brutal circumstances to go up against.