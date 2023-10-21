Ranking Cowboys 11 remaining 2023 games in order of difficulty

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t playing their best brand of football. Half-empty folks see it as a problem. Dallas has already lost a game to one of three chief conference rivals, getting thoroughly embarrassed, and they also played down and lost to one of the five worst teams in the league.

Hall fullers? They see a team tied for the second-best record in the league (behind five 5-1 squads) at 4-2, with plenty of room to improve. Their faults are in parts of the game they’ve been good at, for years, and recapturing that could lead to magical things. They have 11 games to figure it all out, and some of those waters are deep, filled with snakes and sharks.

Week 11: @ Carolina Panthers (0-6)

Sep 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Game Difficulty: 3

Total DVOA Score: -34.5% (31st)

Well now we know what the lowest rating I’ll give is. They’re still professionals but this is a bad team and they could have sold off parts by this point.

Week 10: Home vs New York Giants (1-5)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) had a very difficult time against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants lost, 40-0, on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Overall Game Difficulty: 5

Total DVOA Score: -44.1% (32nd)

Things are bad with the New York offense, but division games are what they are. Still, the Cowboys have won 6 straight over the Giants at AT&T, average score of 30.5 to 17.8.

Week 8: vs Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Game Difficulty: 6.9

Total DVOA Score: 9.0% (12th)

Nice matchup here as Stafford is back to balling and it will be a solid test for Dan Quinn’s defense.

Week 12: vs Washington Commanders (Thanksgiving)

Sep 10, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Game Difficulty: 7

Total DVOA Score: -14.3% (24th)

On one hand, Dallas has won six of seven at home against Washington opponents, regardless of their name at the time. On the other, the loss was on Thanksgiving where they punked the Cowboys in a blowout win. An illegal hit by Jon Bostic drew ire from the fans and league, but the players on the field did nothing.

Football players test each other’s mettle constantly, but if anyone wants to look back on when this current iteration of the club forged a reputation opponents should look to intimidate them, this is an early example.

Week 13: vs Seattle Seahawks

Jan 14, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) makes a throw in the second quarter of a wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Game Difficulty: 7.4

Total DVOA Score: 12.8% (10th)

Seattle already has a big road win, handing the Detroit Lions their only defeat of the season, but that was back in Week 2. It’s tough to get a read on just what caliber of team Seattle is in 2023, other than they have capable ceilings.

Week 18: @ Washington Commanders (3-3)

Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) talks with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after the game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Game Difficulty: 7.5

Total DVOA Score: -14.3% (24th)

Dallas has failed to score a touchdown in two of their last three trips to Washington, which is tragic considering just how much of a home-field advantage they’ve had in that stadium for the last 20 years.

Week 17: Home vs Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Ford Field, Sept. 11, 2022.

Overall Game Difficulty: 8.5

Total DVOA Score: 38.8% (2nd)

That this is the sixth-most difficult game remaining for the Cowboys show just how treacherous the gauntlet is. The Lions are 5-1 and some believe they are the best team in the NFC at the moment. Dallas has won the last five meetings, but they better take this one with all seriousness. The Lions’ narrative is the blue-collar franchise and we know how that plays against the country-club reputation the Cowboys are assigned.

Week 14: Home vs Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Game Difficulty: 9

Total DVOA Score: 17.8% (7th)

Did You Know? Remember those Sportscenter bits at the ends of the shows? Did you know the Cowboys have won their last five home games against the Philadelphia Eagles? And by an average margin of just under 16 points a contest? Weird, right?

Week 16: @ Miami Dolphins

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) stands on the field during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Game Difficulty: 9.1

Total DVOA Score: 28.2% (4th)

Miami’s offense is one of the best the league has seen, but they’ve had difficulties against the only two tough defenses they’ve played thus far. Their defense should have Jalen Ramsey back in full form by this point so judgement should be reserved about their defense right now.

Week 9: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence helps stop Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2), who fumbled the ball on a run in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. The Cowboys recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Overall Game Difficulty: 9.9

Total DVOA Score: 17.8% (7th)

Not only is this a road game against the reigning division champs who are currently one up in the standings, it’s the most annoying, non-sensical opposing fan base their is. Hostile environment, quality team with a ton of hatred in their heart. Also makes for a much more satisfying victory if it can be pulled off.

Week 15: @ Buffalo Bills

Dec 28, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after his touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Game Difficulty: 10

Total DVOA Score: 38.0 (3rd)

You know how each and every of the remaining 31 NFL teams and their fanbases hate Dallas? Well, let’s just say the Bils are that and then some. Because they only play every four years, it’s ratcheted up. The back-to-back Super Bowl defeats (funny how both teams share the appearance drought but no one ever says Buffalo is underachieving) already made it 10-times worse.

Now add in December, western New York. Brutal circumstances to go up against.

