Ranking The Contenders: Nick Brooks' top six

Four-star Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy standout Nick Brooks has released his top six. The schools that made the cut are Georgia, USC, Texas, lowa, Colorado and Tennessee.

Rivals ranks the contenders ahead of an important stretch of official visits for Brooks this summer.





1. Iowa

It might be surprising to list the school he decommitted from as the top contender but it would surprise no one if Brooks ends up in Iowa City. It’s the state school where he lives, it's the easiest for him and his family to make trips to and there was a draw to commit in the first place. Iowa’s strong history of development at the position is key too.





2. Colorado

Coach Deion Sanders pulled off a major coup last cycle when he landed offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Sanders knows that the program will only rise to the levels that he wants if he gets more beef up front. So the Buffs will pull out all the stops to show Brooks why he’d be a fit in Boulder.

3. USC

The Trojans have done a lot of work recently to let it be known that they want to get better up front. Specifically they’d like to get more players from the Midwest as the transition to the Big Ten is fully underway. Brooks would be an intriguing prospect to add to the mix in LA for coach Lincoln Riley.





4. Tennessee

The Vols have quietly been in the mix with several top Midwest prospects in recent years. Coach Josh Heupel’s program hasn’t always gotten those recruitments over the finish line but they’ve got a shot with Brooks. If the Iowa native wants to leave the region but still be at a school with a more Midwestern feel, Tennessee could be the pick.





5. Georgia and Texas

Both schools fall into the same category for me. It’s hard to see Brooks ending up at any of them at this point. I’m most intrigued by the potential for Brooks to end up at Georgia from this list. He’s got big potential but will need to be pushed in college. There is no better program in the country for that than Georgia.



