Ranking The Contenders: Four-star WR Taz Williams Jr.

Red Oak (Texas) four-star wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. is one of the most pursued prospects in the 2025 class, holding over 50 offers to his name.

The 6-foot, 180-pound wideout has visited numerous schools throughout his process but now has four programs he is focusing on: Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State, and SMU. He has also announced a set commitment date of July 13!

Rivals breaks down the contenders for the top-150 prospect out of Red Oak, Texas.

*****

1. Michigan

Michigan has been a program that has trended up for Williams Jr. this offseason, following the retooling of the staff and a crucial spring visit in early April. Offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell has been a crucial piece to the puzzle, establishing a strong relationship. Williams Jr. is high on Campbell as a coach, but also a person. The two were able to bond on being from the same area. "I feel like it's just a great fit with the offensive coordinator being from Pittsburgh, being somewhere where I'm from and they got a couple people on staff that's actually from Pittsburgh too."

The reigning national champions have a top-100 quarterback committed in Carter Smith, and an offensive minded head coach in Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines also do not have a wide receiver committed in the class to this point, so they will likely try to sell being the primary target in this recruiting class for Smith. Michigan will get the final crack the weekend of June 21, before he commits just a few weeks later.

*****

2. Texas A&M

The Aggies are among the favorites for similar reasons as the Wolverines just ahead of them. The relationships on staff, after the complete turnover, are ones Williams Jr. considers as some of his best. Wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins is a big reason Texas A&M has their place in his top four. "I've been around him since when he was at Alabama. I had a good relationship with him and then when he got to Texas A&M, it made it much smoother to be honest. I already had a great relationship with Texas A&M already."

Head coach Mike Elko has also done a great job of establishing relationships in his first months on the job. Just being able to have a head coach that's open is just something I like to see." The Aggies, like Michigan, do not yet hold a commitment from a wide receiver. He will officially visit this upcoming weekend.

*****

3. Penn State

Penn State was one that not many would have originally expected to play such a big factor in his recruitment. But due to where Williams Jr. is from in Pittsburgh, he made the trip back to his home state to give them a shot. He actually anticipated that he would not enjoy his visit, but was thoroughly surprised. "I just thought I would go up there and not like it. But I actually enjoyed myself and I enjoyed the coaches. Coach (James) Franklin, he's a very genuine dude and I like that a lot. And coach (Marques) Hagans, he is genuine too. He talks about life outside of football, mental health, all of that. And I really like that because not everything's about football."

*****

4. SMU

SMU was able to put forth a good official visit for Williams Jr. recently, but I see it as too tall of a task for the Mustangs to reel this one. Recently losing the commitment of elite four-star quarterback Keelon Russell is a blow to the recruitment of Williams Jr. and other wide receiver targets. The Mustangs would allow for Williams Jr. to stay close to home, but staying close to Dallas is not necessarily a major priority for the Pittsburgh native.