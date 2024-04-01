Ranking the contenders: Four-star QB Matt Zollers

Four-star Matt Zollers has already visited Missouri, Pittsburgh, and Penn State this month. The Royersford (Pa.) Spring Ford quarterback is set to visit Alabama for the first time on Monday and will return to Georgia on Tuesday before announcing his commitment on Thursday.

Rivals ranks the contenders as Zollers heads into the final days before his commitment.

1. Georgia

The Bulldogs have been in a great spot with Zollers ever since his first visit to Athens and now they’re getting the last visit before his commitment. Kirby Smart and staff have done a good job building relationships with Zollers so far. During this last visit to Athens, it will be interesting to hear about how comfortable Zollers is on campus and around the other players. They weren’t there the first time around.

2. Missouri

Zollers feels really good about what he’s seen and heard from the Missouri coaching staff. During his latest visit to campus, Zollers spent a lot of time with the coaches going over their scheme and how he’d fit into their plans. It sounded like Zollers was excited about what he heard but, because of how other schools he’ll have visited since he was last at Missouri, it could be tough for them to keep his attention.

3. Penn State

The Nittany Lions were an early offer for Zollers and have remained as one of his top contenders. While the odds are pointing to Zollers leaving the state for college, Penn State has been doing a good job answering his questions and putting to bed his concerns. The Nittany Lions already have a commitment from quarterback Bekkem Kritza and they’re looking for one more.

4. Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh coaches gave Zollers a hard pitch during his last visit and really drove home how much they want him to suit up for the Panthers. The Panthers may be playing from behind right now but they’ve got something no other contender has - his brother, Zach Zollers. The elder Zollers is a walk-on redshirt freshman defensive lineman for Pittsburgh.

5. Alabama

The Crimson Tide haven’t even offered Zollers a scholarship yet but he’s supposed to visit the Tuscaloosa campus on Monday. There isn’t much time for him to build relationships with the coaching staff but Zollers has had some contact with offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. With just a few days until his decision, Alabama will need to pull out all the stops if they hope to land his commitment.