Ranking The Contenders: Courtland Guillory top four

Four-star Spring (Texas) Klein Oak cornerback Courtland Guillory has a top four of Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and UCF.

Rivals ranks the contenders ahead his scheduled commitment date of Sunday, April 28.

1. OKLAHOMA

By all accounts, the Sooners have absolutely run away with the momentum here. Hosting him on at least three visits in 2024, two of which have come in April, Brent Venables and his staff became a clear leader in the clubhouse. Just this week, the defensive staff from Oklahoma stopped by Klein Oak to check in on Guillory, who is scheduled to announce a commitment this upcoming Sunday.

Guillory fits the mold of what Venables is looking to fit in at his cornerback position and that message has been relayed. Going into this weekend, it appears Oklahoma may grab his commitment.

2. TEXAS

Heading into this offseason and spring, I would have told you Texas was the likely leader for the 6-foot-2 cornerback. But after having him on campus only one time in recent months, the momentum shifted to their Red River Rival. While he does fit what Texas likes in length and size, the Longhorns have spent time on other prospects on the board.

3. TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M is the closest school geographically of any of the four contenders. There may have been some who would have assumed the Aggies had a great shot to land him being so close to home and historically landing top talent from his area. But with the staff changes in College Station, I just didn't see as much of a connection through the recruiting process.

Mike Elko is establishing a defensive driven culture into the program and has hosted Guillory on campus, but I don't see that enough has been done to garner his commitment.

4. UCF

Being out of the region, there would be just too much to overcome for the Knights. The program is trending up as a member of the Big 12 and the Knights will only land more blue-chip prospects in the future, but reeling in Guillory from Texas is just too much of a task.