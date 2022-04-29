Ranking conferences by total number of first round 2022 NFL draft picks

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books. It started and ended with a Georgia player being taken off the board, and that wasn’t the only SEC player that heard their name called on the first day of all the hoopla.

The conference that loves to dole out sweet tea and grits dominated again, but there was also a pretty good showing by the Big Ten in the first round of the draft. But what other conferences had at least one player selected on Thursday night? How do all the leagues stack up with one another?

Here’s a look at the number of selections in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft by conference starting from the least amount of players selected, up to the top.

Southern Conference (1 player selected)

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Chattanooga guard Cole Strange is announced as the twenty-ninth overall pick to the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL draft first-round picks

Cole Strange, Guard | Tennessee-Chattanooga (No. 29 overall pick)

Team | New England Patriots

Missouri Valley Conference (1 player selected)

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning is announced as the nineteenth overall pick to the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL draft first-round picks

Trevor Penning, Offensive Tackle | Northern Iowa (No. 19 overall pick)

Team | New Orleans Saints

Independents (1 player selected)

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton after being selected as the fourteenth overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL draft first-round picks

Kyle Hamilton, Safety | Notre Dame (No. 14 overall pick)

Team | Baltimore Ravens

American Athletic Conference (2 players selected)

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner after being selected as the fourth overall pick to the New York Jets during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL draft first-round picks

Sauce Gardner, Cornerback | Cincinnati (No. 4 overall pick)

Team | New York Jets

Tyler Smith, Offensive Tackle | Tulsa (No. 24 overall pick)

Team | Dallas Cowboys

Pac-12 (four players selected)

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New York Giants fan Sam Prince after being selected as the fifth overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL draft first-round picks

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Defensive End | Oregon (No. 5 overall pick)

Team | New York Giants

Drake London, Wide Receiver | USC (No. 8 overall pick)

Team | Atlanta Falcons

Trent McDuffie, Cornerback | Washington (No. 21 overall pick)

Team | Kansas City Chiefs

Devin Lloyd, Linebacker | Utah (No. 27 overall pick)

Team | Jacksonville Jaguars

ACC (four players selected)

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL draft first-round picks

Ickey Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle | NC State (No. 6 overall pick)

Team | Carolina Panthers

Zion Johnson, Offensive Line | Boston College (No. 17 overall pick)

Team | Los Angeles Chargers

Kenny Pickett, Quarterback | Pittsburgh (No. 20 overall pick)

Team | Pittsburgh Steelers

Jermaine Johnson II, Defensive End | Florida State (No. 26 overall pick)

Team | New York Jets

Big Ten (seven players selected)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 28: Garrett Wilson poses onstage after being selected tenth by the New York Jets during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

2022 NFL draft first-round picks

Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive End | Michigan (No. 2 overall pick)

Team | Detroit Lions

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver | Ohio State (No. 10 overall pick)

Team | New York Jets

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver | Ohio State (No. 11 overall pick)

Team | New Orleans Saints

Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver | Penn State (No. 16 overall pick)

Team | Washington Commanders

Tyler Linderbaum, Center | Iowa (No. 25 overall pick)

Team | Baltimore Ravens

George Karlaftis, Defensive End | Purdue (No. 30 overall pick)

Team | Kansas City Chiefs

Daxton Hill, Safety | Michigan (No. 31 overall pick)

Team | Cincinnati Bengals

SEC (12 overall picks)

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Georgia defensive end Travon Walker is announced as the first overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL draft first-round picks

Travon Walker, Defensive End | Georgia (No. 1 overall pick)

Team | Jacksonville Jaguars

Derek Stingley, Jr, Cornerback | LSU (No. 3 overall pick)

Team | Houston Texans

Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle | Alabama (No. 7 overall pick)

Team | New York Giants

Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle | Mississippi State (No. 9 overall pick)

Team | Seattle Seahawks

Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver | Alabama (No. 12 overall pick)

Team | Detroit Lions

Jordan Davis, Defensive Tackle | Georgia (No. 13 overall pick)

Team | Philadelphia Eagles

Kenyon Green, Offensive Line | Texas A&M (No. 15 overall pick)

Team | Houston Texans

Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver | Arkansas (No. 18 overall pick)

Team | Tennessee Titans

Quay Walker, Linebacker | Georgia (No. 22 overall pick)

Team | Green Bay Packers

Kaiir Elam, Cornerback | Florida (No. 23 overall pick)

Team | Buffalo Bills

Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Tackle | Georgia (No. 28 overall pick)

Team | Green Bay Packers

Lewis Cine, Safety | Georgia (No. 32 overall pick)

Team | Minnesota Vikings

