Ranking the Commanders’ top 5 needs ahead of the 2023 NFL draft

The Washington Commanders will be on the clock at No. 16 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. There are multiple ways Washington can go with its first-round pick, but being in the middle of the first round, there’s a good chance what happens in front of the Commanders changes their thinking.

Ideally, Washington wants to select an offensive lineman or cornerback at No. 16. What if Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson and Broderick Jones are all gone? There’s a good chance that Darnell Wright could be gone.

What if Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon and Joey Porter Jr. are gone? Do the Commanders take one player from the next group of corners, such as Deonte Banks or Emmanuel Forbes?

While the Commanders filled some holes in free agency, they didn’t bring in any high-level players. They improved, but how much?

We rank Washington’s top five needs heading into the 2023 NFL draft, which is just over two weeks away.

5. Defensive end

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) talks with Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Who would’ve thought this two years ago? When the Commanders selected Montez Sweat [2019] and Chase Young [2020] in the first round of back-to-back NFL drafts, they thought they’d found their pass rushers of the future. However, after paying defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, Washington will likely only be able to afford one of Sweat and Young.

Sweat has been the better overall player, but Young has a ridiculous upside. Washington is still debating on whether or not to pick up Young’s fifth-year option. If the Commanders decline it, both players are free agents next offseason. In addition, reserves Efe Obada, James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill will all be free agents.

This is a sneaky need that the Commanders will address, and it could be higher than you think

4. Quarterback

Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders throws the ball during the second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Yes, Washington likes Sam Howell and veteran Jacoby Brissett. But unless Jake Fromm has taken a step forward, the Commanders need a No. 3 quarterback. That third quarterback could come via the draft. Washington has scheduled a top-30 visit with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker.

This isn’t a debate about whether Howell is the guy or not. No one knows. But Washington is committed to finding out, so either he wins the job outright or Brissett plays. If he doesn’t win the job, this position is No. 1 next offseason.

3. Linebacker

Jamin Davis #52 of the Washington Commanders participates in warmups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

This position is seemingly always on the list and will remain there until the Commanders find a second capable starting linebacker. The Commanders allowed Cole Holcomb to walk, choosing to replace him with Cody Barton. It’s essentially swapping out similar players. Could Barton be the guy? Sure.

Jamin Davis took major steps forward last season. He can and should still improve. But the Commanders need to find another linebacker who can cover. It would be a tremendous asset to an already strong defense. Yes, the Commanders have de-emphasized the position a bit, but you still need quality players.

2. Cornerback

Danny Johnson #36 of the Washington Commanders and Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Commanders need more depth at cornerback, specifically since free-agent bust William Jackson III didn’t work out. Kendall Fuller remains a reliable starter. He has one year remaining on his contract. And while Fuller is a reliable starter, he’s not a traditional No. 1 cornerback. He fits best as a high-level No. 2 cornerback.

Benjamin St-Juste looked like a future star at times last season. But he ended the year on injured reserve for the second consecutive season. St-Juste is big, physical and unafraid of challenging some of the NFL’s best wide receivers. He must remain healthy.

Danny Johnson has stepped up and played well but works best as a reserve cornerback. The Commanders must come away from this draft with another starting-level corner, whether it’s an outside cornerback or someone who can play the slot.

1. Offensive line

Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner (53), center Tyler Larsen (69), guard Andrew Norwell (68), and offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

We almost broke this down by each position [center, guard and tackle]. However, despite signing two potential starters in free agency [Nick Gates and Andrew Wylie], the Commanders need talent and youth on the offensive line. No one would argue if Washington took a center, guard, or tackle in two of its first three picks. Ideally, the Commanders find their left tackle of the future and a young center in this draft. If that happens, the coaching staff would be pleased.

