Ranking Commanders 25 most important players for 2023: No. 7

As we look toward the 2023 regular season, we count down the most important players for the Washington Commanders ahead of training camp. On Monday, No. 8 was wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

We continue our countdown today with No. 7, safety Kamren Curl.

Curl is entering his fourth NFL season in 2023 and is eligible for a contract extension. If not for Washington’s ownership situation this offseason, Curl may have already received that extension. The good news for Curl is that new ownership will be in place this week.

As for Curl’s importance to the Commanders, look no further than four of the five games he missed in 2022. Curl missed the first two games of the season due to having wrist surgery. In those two games, Washington allowed five touchdown passes with one interception.

When Curl returned in Week 3, Washington’s passing defense slowly improved. Curl was outstanding last season, and his fellow defensive backs played much better when he was in the lineup. Unfortunately, Curl missed the season’s final three games, and the pass defense felt his absence in two of those games.

The Commanders had no answer for Brock Purdy in George Kittle in Week 16. While Week 17 will be remembered for quarterback Carson Wentz’s meltdown, Washington’s pass defense allowed Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to have his best performance, with three touchdown passes.

Head coach Ron Rivera knows Curl’s value. While Washington does have Darrick Forrest — a breakout player last season — Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves, Curl is productive and brings great leadership. Forrest emerged as Curl’s partner at safety, and the duo was terrific at times.

The Commanders have good depth at safety. But Curl has proven his value. While some in the NFL may not view Curl as a top-10 safety, no one knows his value like Washington. If defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat can get to the quarterback more frequently in 2023, it only makes Curl and the secondary’s jobs that much easier.

The 2023 season is huge for Curl. Don’t be surprised if Washington agrees to a deal with Curl long before next offseason.

