Ranking Commanders 25 most important players for 2023: No. 5

As we look toward the 2023 regular season, we count down the most important players for the Washington Commanders ahead of training camp. On Sunday, No. 6 was defensive end Chase Young.

We continue our countdown today with No. 6, defensive end Montez Sweat.

Yesterday it was Young; now, it is Sweat. That’s by design. We know if Young is healthy and plays to his talent level, he could be the most important player on the team. However, Sweat is entering his fifth NFL season and is mostly always on the field.

Sweat had an outstanding 2022 season. While some will look at his sack totals [8] to determine how successful his season was, that’s often a flawed metric. Sweat is terrific against the run. He’s also a good pass rusher, and, as defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said, if he finishes just a bit more, his numbers could explode.

Pro Football Focus ranked Sweat as one of the NFL’s top Edge rushers in 2022, as he recorded an 86.4 overall grade.

While Washington has excellent backups in Efe Obada, James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill, losing Sweat would be a massive blow to the defense. The coaching staff knows how important Sweat is to every aspect of the defense.

Will Sweat get paid? We know the Commanders want to keep him around, but the ownership transition slowed down any extension talks. However, with new owner Josh Harris in place, Washington could engage with Sweat on extension talks.

Everyone understands that Sweat and Young are likely battling for a contract extension from the Commanders. If both play well, that’s excellent for Washington.

Don’t be surprised if Sweat establishes a new career-high in sacks in 2023.

