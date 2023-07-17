Ranking Commanders 25 most important players for 2023: No. 10

As we look toward the 2023 regular season, we count down the most important players for the Washington Commanders ahead of training camp. On Sunday, No. 11 was linebacker Jamin Davis.

We continue our countdown today with No. 10, cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Fuller came to Washington in 2016 as a third-round pick out of Virginia Tech. It didn’t take Fuller long to make an impact, quickly becoming a critical part of the team’s secondary. In 2017, he developed into arguably the game’s top slot cornerback.

However, in 2018, former general manager/team president Bruce Allen sent Fuller and a draft pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for quarterback Alex Smith. Fuller played in Kansas City for two seasons before signing with Washington as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

In his return to the Commanders, Fuller has played different roles in the secondary, but he quickly proved he’s best on the outside. Fuller was excellent in 2020 but had an up-and-down 2021 season. In 2022, Fuller re-established himself as one of the NFL’s more underrated defensive backs.

Fuller had three interceptions in 2022, returning two for touchdowns. He was Pro Football Focus’ No. 15-ranked cornerback and enters the final season of his four-year deal in 2023.

The Commanders didn’t have a lot of depth at corner behind Fuller last season. Once Benjamin St-Juste was injured in Week 11, other young players had to step up. Yet, Fuller kept playing at a high level. This offseason, Washington spent a first-round pick on cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.

Forbes will play a ton this season. The Commanders also spent a second-round pick on defensive back Quan Martin. Martin can play everywhere. He can line up in the slot, outside, in the box, or at deep safety. Initially, he was expected to play the slot in 2023. However, St-Juste was working in the slot some this offseason as defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was experimenting with different lineups.

After selecting Forbes and Martin, some believed Fuller could be on the bubble. No chance. Washington values Fuller. Not only because he’s still a terrific player, but he’s one of the team’s leaders. We likely will not know Washington’s lineup until Week. The good news is the Commanders have plenty of versatile options.

But one certainty is Fuller will start on the outside. He remains one of Washington’s most important players.

