Ranking Commanders 25 most important players for 2023: No. 25

Who is the Washington Commanders’ most important player for the 2023 NFL season? Beginning today, we will count down Washington’s 25 most important players for the upcoming season.

No. 25? Fourth-year linebacker Khaleke Hudson.

You might ask, why is a linebacker with 146 career defensive snaps who has primarily played on special teams one of the team’s most important players?

In case you haven’t been following along, Hudson has quietly been the talk of the offseason. Sure, Sam Howell and Eric Bieniemy get most of the attention, but Hudson has run with the first-team defense throughout the offseason while newcomer Cody Barton learned the defense and Jamin Davis recovered from offseason surgery.

Hudson started Washington’s Week 18 game against the Cowboys and was outstanding. That momentum carried him through the offseason as coaches praised him at every turn. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio recently praised Hudson.

“Guys like Khaleke Hudson have been really been playing outstanding,” Del Rio said. “I think gained a little bit of confidence from that last outing against Dallas. He went out there and played really well, and so he’s coming to the offseason full of energy and getting a lot of reps because Jamin is not going.”

Washington often employs two traditional linebackers. It’s one reason the Commanders haven’t spent more assets on the position. Barton replaced longtime starter Cole Holcomb, while Davis is entering his third NFL season. While Barton is a presumed starter alongside Davis, Hudson could very well be the guy come Week 1.

If Hudson plays like he did in Week 18 this summer, Hudson is one of Washington’s starting linebackers with Davis. Hudson knows the defense. He’s an asset in coverage and has the trust of his teammates. If he can remain healthy, he could take Washington’s defense to another level with improved linebacker play.

The coaches realize Hudson’s importance and are confident he can be an integral part of the defense in 2023. That’s why he makes the list.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire