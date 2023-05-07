Ranking Colts rookies by potential impact in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing on the largest draft class in the franchise’s history during the modern draft era with 12 players joining the roster.

This was a much-needed jolt to the roster that needed competition and depth across the board. While all 12 players might not make the final roster as history tells us even with smaller draft classes, there is plenty of opportunity for the rookies to make an impact in 2023.

Let’s take a look at which first-year players are set to influence the outcome of the upcoming season:

QB Anthony Richardson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This is an easy choice as the rookie that will make the biggest impact for the Colts in 2023. While it is possible his impact as a starter might have to wait if Shane Steichen ends up deciding to have Gardner Minshew start to begin the season, Richardson still can help the team win games in a backup role.

Because of his rushing ability, I expect that Steichen will have packages for him to get on the field even if he isn’t technically the starter. But all signs currently point to Richardson being the opening-day starter because of the belief from the decision-makers that he needs to play in order to develop.

There will be ups and downs with Richardson in his first year as a pro but as he goes, the Colts will go this season. For better or for worse.

CB Julius Brents

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis entered the draft with a desperate need for help in their cornerback room and they first attacked it by selecting Brents in the second round. He enters a competition for one of the starting boundary corner spots in the starting unit and because of the lack of talent it had, even as a first-year player, he’s viewed as one of the players that should win a starting gig.

Brents will be in a battle with Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Dallis Flowers, Darius Rush, and Jaylon Jones for one of the two starting outside cornerback spots. If he indeed ends up as an opening-day starter as expected, he has a chance to earn some rookie honors by the end of the season.

Story continues

WR Josh Downs

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Perhaps the biggest fan favorite coming from this draft class outside of Richardson, Downs has the potential to be a threat out of the slot for the Colts’ offense and develop into something special with his quarterback. He won’t be handed the starting gig and will have to beat out Isaiah McKenzie for the role in the slot.

It sounds like he knows he has to come in to work and earn his spot on the team. He told reporters that on the night before the rookie minicamp, he texted Richardson and the pair started working on their connection in the parking lot of a hotel.

It carried over into the first day of the rookie minicamp as it was reported that the two connected often in their first practice today.

Downs brings a different element to the Indy offense and should help make life easier for Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce on the outside. If it all goes well, the Colts’ passing attack should be a lot more fun to watch compared to 2022 with the addition of Downs.

CB Darius Rush

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

If there was a Day 3 pick that could earn an opening day starting job it would be Rush. He has the talent to develop into a starting boundary corner and with an impressive preseason, he can find himself out there in the starting defense. As I mentioned with Brents, he will be in competition with his fellow rookie counterpart Jaylon Jones, as well as Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Dallis Flowers.

Even if he doesn’t win a starting gig, Rush will be able to make an impact in 2023 as a rotational piece for the secondary and he can be a gunner on the punt team with his experience playing the position.

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Adebawore’s impact might come later in the season but he should have a small role in the defensive front rotation to begin the season. When Chris Ballard signed Taven Bryan this offseason, he mentioned that Bryan was brought on to help give DeForest Buckner a break throughout the 17-game schedule.

Ballard told the media that they view Ade Ade as a three-technique.

“We’re going to play him at the three-technique and that’s where he played at the Senior Bowl and we think that’s going to be his best position. He’s got really unique traits for the position and it will give us more depth.”

He will be in competition with Bryan in training camp for the backup role to Buckner. He’s capable of playing on all three downs so that should help him carve out a large role as the season comes along.

With Bryan on a one-year deal, I wouldn’t be surprised if Adebawore takes on more snaps in the back half of the schedule to further his development for the 2024 season.

S Daniel Scott

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Scott’s impact for Indy in his first season as a pro will begin on special teams. He can be a special teams ace and is bringing a lot of experience playing on the unit from his Cal days. He also is entering a situation where he’s viewed as a backup safety and his versatility of playing both safety positions along as a nickel corner can help him get snaps in the secondary rotation.

Ballard mentioned that he thinks he can compete for a role in the defense.

“I think he’s got a chance to play too. I mean, this guy is an instinctive, athletic, fast player. We think it’s going to help him. Adds depth to the position. A guy we’ve kind of been following the whole time through the process and liking every step along the way. He adds great depth and I think he’ll compete. I think he’ll be in the mix to compete, to play.”

There is a history of Ballard finding Day 3 safeties that make an impact early in their career. First, it was Khari Willis and last year it was Rodney Thomas II, Scott could be in line to be a solid contributor during his rookie season.

RB Evan Hull

Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

Hull will start his pro career fourth on the running back depth chart but because of his receiving ability, he could carve out a small role with a solid preseason performance. He also can make an impact on special teams because of his kick return experience.

Hull is another player from this draft class that could see his snaps increase as the season goes along. He will be more comfortable with the offensive scheme and the Colts have to consider the future at the position. While I do believe an extension will come for Jonathan Taylor, he is playing out the final year of his rookie contract.

Zack Moss and Deon Jackson are set to be free agents in 2024 so Hull’s development for next year could lead to more playing time.

OT Blake Freeland

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The first selection for the Colts on Day 3 finds himself low on this list, but that is for good reasons. Freeland’s impact as a rookie will likely be minimal in a swing tackle role that can help block for the punt and field goal unit. If he does end up finding himself playing more than expected then there are a couple of reasons that can lead to that.

Perhaps Bernhard Raimann isn’t where the coaching staff wants him with his development and if he ends up being a problem at the left tackle spot then Shane Steichen could replace him with Freeland to help protect Anthony Richardson.

Or there is the potential of an injury to occur to Raimann or Braden Smith which could get Freeland on the field with the starting offensive unit. But Freeland is likely working in a reserve role on offense with an additional role on special teams.

CB Jaylon Jones

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ impact as a rookie for the Colts has a wide spectrum of outcomes. He is a seventh-round selection and was the third corner added behind fellow first-year players Julius Brents and Darius Rush. When it comes down to making the 53-man roster, Jones is going to have to have an edge because of his experience covering punts and kicks.

His rookie season could end up with him playing on special teams and getting minimal snaps as the fourth or fifth corner on the depth chart. But you also have to consider, there is a path for him to earn playing time with the starting defense with an impressive preseason performance.

Plus there is always the potential scenario where injuries decimate the cornerback group as it did towards the end of the 2022 season which could push Jones onto the field.

G Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

If there was one UDFA rookie that can not only make the final 53-man roster but also make an impact in his first season, it is Ekiyor. The Alabama offensive guard was projected to go as high as the third round but due to a medical red flag on his knee, he ended up not getting selected.

“It was just the MRIs, everything at the Combine, that raised the red flag,” Ekiyor Jr. said.

As of this writing, he will enter a competition with Will Fries for the starting right guard spot. While of course, Ballard could end up signing a veteran guard to add to the group over the next couple of months, Ekiyor Jr. has an opportunity to show the coaching staff that they should just consider him for the right guard spot.

TE Will Mallory

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mallory could end up having a larger impact as a rookie than some of the players on this list but he also could find himself on the outside looking in when the final cutdown date occurs. He’s entering heavy competition with Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson, Andrew Ogletree, and Pharaoh Brown for a spot on the roster.

One thing to consider that will help Mallory make the roster outside of him not underperforming during the preseason is that Shane Steichen is going to have a major voice on who makes the team. Following the draft, Ballard revealed that Steichen was a big fan of his.

“Then all of a sudden you look up and (Will) Mallory is there in the fifth round and Shane (Steichen) looked at me and said, ‘Chris, this guy is really good.’ You never just want to pass up a good player. I mean, the kid’s got length, he can run. He’s been productive in college. He’s a really good fit for what we want. It’s just going to create real competition at the position. That’s OK. That’s a good thing. That makes you better.”

If Mallory does indeed make the 53-man roster he will begin his first year as the third or fourth tight end on the depth chart. He will have a small role but if he can show he can be a threat in the passing attack then he could carve out himself a larger role as the season comes along.

EDGE Titus Leo

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

Leo will enter training camp in a competition for one of the final spots on the defensive front. He does have special teams value which can help him make the 53-man roster and that is where he will make his impact if he makes the team.

If can show quick development then he could carve out a very small role as a situational pass rusher towards the end of the season. As I mentioned, his first year is likely spent as a special teamer or on the practice squad as a developmental prospect.

OT Jake Witt

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

Witt is a project for the Colts to work with to see if they can develop him into a quality offensive tackle. With only one year of starting experience playing the tackle position after originally starting his college year at tight end, he will need some time before the coaching staff is ready to put him out on the field.

His situation will be interesting to watch how it plays out. The front office may not want to risk another team poaching him if they try to stash him on the practice squad so Ballard could consider keeping him on the 53-man roster. He’s shown that he’s willing to do that like he has with Mike Strachan among other players in the past.

If Witt does make the team then he could make a small impact as a blocker on the punt and field goal unit in his rookie season. If he ends up seeing playing time with the offense then that is a worst-case scenario for the Colts because that means some combination of Braden Smith, Bernhard Raimann, and Blake Freeland suffered injuries.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire