Ranking the Colts’ positions of need entering free agency

Like every team around the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts have several needs to address across their roster entering the 2022 offseason.

With the legal tampering period beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, that is essentially the start of free agency for the 2022 offseason. Nothing is official until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET but days leading up to that is when the big deals take place.

The Colts still have essentially the same needs as they were during the end of the 2021 season. Some positions, like quarterback, have become even bigger needs.

The Colts have the most salary-cap space in the NFL entering Monday thanks to their trade of quarterback Carson Wentz. They won’t splurge in a massive way but they will address some needs. Not all will be addressed, though, because we still have the draft in April to come.

Regardless, here’s a ranking of the positional needs for the Colts entering free agency:

Quarterback

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

2022 pending free agents: None

Even with Carson Wentz, the quarterback position was arguably the biggest need. Now, it’s official after the trade. Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan are the only two quarterbacks on the roster. The Colts could trade for an option like Jimmy Garoppolo or look to the other short-term options in free agency.

Defensive End

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

2022 pending free agents: Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis

I don’t disagree if anyone has wide receiver at this second spot in terms of needs. However, the Colts aren’t going anywhere if they can’t fix the pass in some way. That starts on the edge. They have promising pieces in Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. But the Colts should be aggressive in pursuing the options on the market like Chandler Jones, Haason Reddick and Emmanuel Ogbah to name a few.

Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

2022 pending free agents: T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Ashton Dulin (RFA),

Michael Pittman Jr. is currently the only player on the roster keeping this position afloat. Even if the Colts keep Hilton and Pascal hitting the market, they desperately need an infusion of talent alongside Pittman Jr. in the passing game. There are a number of options in free agency for the Colts to pursue.

Story continues

Offensive Tackle

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

2022 pending free agents: Eric Fisher, Matt Pryor, Julién Davenport, Sam Tevi

Finding a left tackle is high on the list for the Colts. The 2021 season wasn’t so hot with Fisher, who is expected to hit the market despite negotiations over the last few weeks. With additional cap space, it will be interesting to see if the Colts go for a big fish like Terron Armstead and Duane Brown or opt to go for cheaper upside like Joe Noteboom.

Tight End

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

2022 pending free agents: Mo Alie-Cox

The retirement of Jack Doyle makes this position even more of a need. Alie-Cox is set to hit the market barring a contract but both sides have made it known they want a deal done. There are still some intriguing options in free agency to consider as well.

Safety

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

2022 pending free agents: George Odum, Jahleel Addae, Andrew Sendejo

The Colts have two solid starters in the form of Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon. The latter is coming off of a torn Achilles so adding some depth would be wise. They might be more inclined to do so during the draft but with Odum seemingly hitting the market, this position is a bigger need than it may appear.

Defensive Tackle

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

2022 pending free agents: Taylor Stallworth (RFA), Antwaun Woods, Robert Windsor (ERFA)

With DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart leading the way, this position isn’t that much of a need. However, we know that Chris Ballard likes to add defensive tackle talent so expect them to bring in more players to compete for depth roles.

Interior Offensive Line

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

2022 pending free agents: Mark Glowinski, Chris Reed

Two big names for the Colts are set to hit free agency on the interior. Glowinski has been the starter at right guard since early 2018 while Reed proved to be more than adequate as a depth piece at guard. With Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly entrenched at left guard and center, respectively, the Colts will need to find their starting right guard. That could be Danny Pinter or a veteran they sign in free agency.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

2022 pending free agents: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams

The Colts have two starters in All-Pro Darius Leonard and the ascending Bobby Okereke. Two of their big depth pieces and special teams captains in Franklin and Adams should return unless they get better offers in free agency with bigger roles on defense. But linebacker isn’t a massive need even if the Colts wind up adding some depth.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

2022 pending free agents: Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie

The Colts aren’t necessarily set at cornerback but with a trio like Rock Ya-Sin, Kenny Moore and Isaiah Rodgers, the room has a positive outlook. If they simply add a veteran like Casey Hayward, the room will be one of the strongest on the roster.

Running Back

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

2022 pending free agents: Marlon Mack

They have Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines at the top of the room. Deon Jackson is an intriguing RB3 who also works on special teams. This position is the least of their needs.

1

1

1

1