Ranking the Colts’ position groups by strength entering training camp
The Indianapolis Colts are less than a month away from returning to Westfield for 2022 training camp where they hope to begin their trek toward a playoff spot.
Knowing their strengths and weaknesses will be vital throughout the training camp and preseason process in order to eventually cut the roster down to 53 players.
Here’s a quick look at ranking the Colts’ positions by strength entering training camp:
Running Back
It’s hard to find a better duo than Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.
Linebacker
We know Darius Leonard is elite, but this group can take a big step forward with a breakout from Bobby Okereke.
Defensive Tackle
Buckner is still an elite talent at the three-technique while Grover Stewart is one of the most underrated run-stoppers in the NFL.
Interior Offensive Line
Ryan Kelly should bounce back from an up-and-down year while Danny Pinter can be the reason this group becomes elite again.
Quarterback
Matt Ryan is a strong fit for the offense, and Nick Foles is viewed as one of the best backups in the entire league.
Edge Rusher
This group may wind up being too low if Yannick Ngakoue continues his consistent play and Kwity Paye breaks out as many expect him to.
Cornerback
The addition of Stephon Gilmore is huge for this unit, and it will be interesting to see what happens with Kenny Moore’s contract situation. Expect third-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to step into a bigger role as well.
Offensive Tackle
This spot is all dependent on how the left tackle situation shakes out between Matt Pryor and third-round pick Bernhard Raimann.
Wide Receiver
It’s Michael Pittman Jr. and a lot of players looking to prove themselves in the spots behind him.
Tight End
Mo Alie-Cox will get his chance to prove he’s worthy of leading a tight end room while Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods battle it out behind him.
Safety
Losing Khari Willis to retirement is a tough blow. Can Nick Cross step up during his rookie season?
