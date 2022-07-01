Ranking the Colts’ position groups by strength entering training camp

The Indianapolis Colts are less than a month away from returning to Westfield for 2022 training camp where they hope to begin their trek toward a playoff spot.

Knowing their strengths and weaknesses will be vital throughout the training camp and preseason process in order to eventually cut the roster down to 53 players.

Here’s a quick look at ranking the Colts’ positions by strength entering training camp:

Running Back

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

It’s hard to find a better duo than Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

We know Darius Leonard is elite, but this group can take a big step forward with a breakout from Bobby Okereke.

Defensive Tackle

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Buckner is still an elite talent at the three-technique while Grover Stewart is one of the most underrated run-stoppers in the NFL.

Interior Offensive Line

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Ryan Kelly should bounce back from an up-and-down year while Danny Pinter can be the reason this group becomes elite again.

Quarterback

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan is a strong fit for the offense, and Nick Foles is viewed as one of the best backups in the entire league.

Edge Rusher

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

This group may wind up being too low if Yannick Ngakoue continues his consistent play and Kwity Paye breaks out as many expect him to.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The addition of Stephon Gilmore is huge for this unit, and it will be interesting to see what happens with Kenny Moore’s contract situation. Expect third-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to step into a bigger role as well.

Offensive Tackle

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

This spot is all dependent on how the left tackle situation shakes out between Matt Pryor and third-round pick Bernhard Raimann.

Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

It’s Michael Pittman Jr. and a lot of players looking to prove themselves in the spots behind him.

Tight End

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Mo Alie-Cox will get his chance to prove he’s worthy of leading a tight end room while Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods battle it out behind him.

Safety

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Losing Khari Willis to retirement is a tough blow. Can Nick Cross step up during his rookie season?

