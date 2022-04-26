Ranking the Colts’ needs entering 2022 NFL draft
The Indianapolis Colts are just days away from the 2022 NFL draft and while they don’t have a first-round pick, they will still be able to add talent to positions of need throughout the weekend.
How the Colts will go about addressing these needs remains to be seen. They always keep their draft interests close to the vest and after some big moves in free agency, there aren’t a ton of starting spots up for grabs on the roster.
With that said, there are still needs to be addressed so here is a ranking of the biggest needs entering the draft:
Wide Receiver
Current Depth Chart
XWR
Slot
ZWR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Strachan
The Colts opted against going after the options in free agency likely because of the depth in the draft. There will be plenty of options on Day 2 alone for the Colts to target and I would be very surprised if they didn’t add a wide receiver during those rounds.
Pittman Jr. proved capable of leading the room, but Campbell has struggled to stay on the field while Dulin is best focusing on special teams contributions. It is surprising they haven’t added a veteran to the mix, but that may be reserved for re-signing T.Y. Hilton after the draft.
Left Tackle
Current Depth Chart
LT
Brandon Kemp
While Pryor will be getting the first shot at the starting left tackle role, the Colts are still in search of their long-term answer at the position. No one would be shocked if they used a Day 2 pick at the position even if the options may not seem all that appealing.
The Colts may also opt to go for a high-upside play on Day 3, much to the chagrin of the fan base. An argument can be made that this is the top need, and there is a valid thought process to that. It will be interesting to see when the Colts decide to address this need.
Cornerback
Current Depth Chart
CB
Slot
CB
Kenny Moore II
Alexander Myres
Chris Wilcox
Adding Gilmore to the room was a massive move after trading away Rock Ya-Sin this offseason. Even so, the Colts need to add some depth and upside to the room. The starting four is a solid unit but a team can never have too many cornerbacks. Adding upside to this room could go a long way for the Colts.
Tight End
Current Depth Chart
TE
Mo Alie-Cox
I wouldn’t disagree with anyone who put this position above cornerback in terms of pure need. It’s just that the Colts may feel differently. Alie-Cox will get the chance to prove himself as the starter while Granson steps into the TE2 role. I’m becoming more convinced the Colts wait until Day 3 to add to this room if they don’t pick up and extra selection in the third round.
Safety
Current Depth Chart
Strong Safety
Free Safety
The additions of McLeod and Watts were fantastic value signings even if the latter is likely to work mostly on special teams. McLeod will be used often in the secondary. With Blackmon working his way back from a torn Achilles, this position may still be a bigger need than we think even if they aren’t likely to address it until Day 3.
Edge rusher
Current Depth Chart
If we’re talking pure edge rushers, this position is still a relatively big need. The duo of Ngakoue and Paye is extremely enticing and I’m excited to see Banogu in a LEO role that maximizes his skill set. Even with Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo also working at the Big End spot, you can never have too many edge rushers.
Quarterback
Current Depth Chart
QB
Matt Ryan
Matty Ice will be the starter for the next two seasons most likely and the Colts really like Ehlinger. If the right prospect falls into the range of No. 42, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Colts take a chance. Adding competition for Ehlinger is necessary as well.
Interior Defensive Line
Current Depth Chart
3-Tech
1-Tech
DeForest Buckner
Grover Stewart
Dayo Odeyingbo
Chris Williams
Tyquan Lewis
The starting duo of Buckner and Stewart is formidable while Lewis and Odeyingbo provide a lot of flexibility between the edge and interior. Adding some run-stopping depth behind Stewart is likely to happen late on Day 3.
Interior Offensive Line
Current Depth Chart
Left Guard
Center
Right Guard
Quenton Nelson
Ryan Kelly
Danny Pinter
Will Fries
With Pinter sliding over to the starting right guard spot, the Colts will need to add a backup center behind Kelly. They also just need some depth at the guard spots, but they might be able to patchwork that spot after the draft in free agency.
Linebacker
Current Depth Chart
WILL
MIKE
SAM
Darius Leonard
Bobby Okereke
Zaire Franklin
E.J. Speed
Malik Jefferson
Brandon King
Jordan Glasgow
While I wouldn’t be surprised if the Colts added a lengthy, athletic linebacker on Day 3, this room is pretty set going into the draft.
Running Back
Current Depth Chart
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Nyheim Hines
Deon Jackson
There are probably going to be some intriguing prospects that fall to Day 3 like Tyler Allgeier, Rachaad White or Tyler Badie. But that capital might be best spent elsewhere.
