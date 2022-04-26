Ranking the Colts’ needs entering 2022 NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts are just days away from the 2022 NFL draft and while they don’t have a first-round pick, they will still be able to add talent to positions of need throughout the weekend.

How the Colts will go about addressing these needs remains to be seen. They always keep their draft interests close to the vest and after some big moves in free agency, there aren’t a ton of starting spots up for grabs on the roster.

With that said, there are still needs to be addressed so here is a ranking of the biggest needs entering the draft:

Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Current Depth Chart

The Colts opted against going after the options in free agency likely because of the depth in the draft. There will be plenty of options on Day 2 alone for the Colts to target and I would be very surprised if they didn’t add a wide receiver during those rounds.

Pittman Jr. proved capable of leading the room, but Campbell has struggled to stay on the field while Dulin is best focusing on special teams contributions. It is surprising they haven’t added a veteran to the mix, but that may be reserved for re-signing T.Y. Hilton after the draft.

Left Tackle

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Current Depth Chart

LT Matt Pryor Brandon Kemp Shon Coleman

While Pryor will be getting the first shot at the starting left tackle role, the Colts are still in search of their long-term answer at the position. No one would be shocked if they used a Day 2 pick at the position even if the options may not seem all that appealing.

The Colts may also opt to go for a high-upside play on Day 3, much to the chagrin of the fan base. An argument can be made that this is the top need, and there is a valid thought process to that. It will be interesting to see when the Colts decide to address this need.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Current Depth Chart

Adding Gilmore to the room was a massive move after trading away Rock Ya-Sin this offseason. Even so, the Colts need to add some depth and upside to the room. The starting four is a solid unit but a team can never have too many cornerbacks. Adding upside to this room could go a long way for the Colts.

Tight End

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Current Depth Chart

I wouldn’t disagree with anyone who put this position above cornerback in terms of pure need. It’s just that the Colts may feel differently. Alie-Cox will get the chance to prove himself as the starter while Granson steps into the TE2 role. I’m becoming more convinced the Colts wait until Day 3 to add to this room if they don’t pick up and extra selection in the third round.

Safety

AP Photo/Larry French

Current Depth Chart

The additions of McLeod and Watts were fantastic value signings even if the latter is likely to work mostly on special teams. McLeod will be used often in the secondary. With Blackmon working his way back from a torn Achilles, this position may still be a bigger need than we think even if they aren’t likely to address it until Day 3.

Edge rusher

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Current Depth Chart

If we’re talking pure edge rushers, this position is still a relatively big need. The duo of Ngakoue and Paye is extremely enticing and I’m excited to see Banogu in a LEO role that maximizes his skill set. Even with Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo also working at the Big End spot, you can never have too many edge rushers.

Quarterback

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Current Depth Chart

QB Matt Ryan Sam Ehlinger James Morgan

Matty Ice will be the starter for the next two seasons most likely and the Colts really like Ehlinger. If the right prospect falls into the range of No. 42, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Colts take a chance. Adding competition for Ehlinger is necessary as well.

Interior Defensive Line

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Current Depth Chart

3-Tech 1-Tech DeForest Buckner Grover Stewart Dayo Odeyingbo Chris Williams Tyquan Lewis

The starting duo of Buckner and Stewart is formidable while Lewis and Odeyingbo provide a lot of flexibility between the edge and interior. Adding some run-stopping depth behind Stewart is likely to happen late on Day 3.

Interior Offensive Line

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Current Depth Chart

Left Guard Center Right Guard Quenton Nelson Ryan Kelly Danny Pinter Will Fries

With Pinter sliding over to the starting right guard spot, the Colts will need to add a backup center behind Kelly. They also just need some depth at the guard spots, but they might be able to patchwork that spot after the draft in free agency.

Linebacker

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Current Depth Chart

WILL MIKE SAM Darius Leonard Bobby Okereke Zaire Franklin E.J. Speed Malik Jefferson Brandon King Jordan Glasgow

While I wouldn’t be surprised if the Colts added a lengthy, athletic linebacker on Day 3, this room is pretty set going into the draft.

Running Back

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Current Depth Chart

RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Deon Jackson

There are probably going to be some intriguing prospects that fall to Day 3 like Tyler Allgeier, Rachaad White or Tyler Badie. But that capital might be best spent elsewhere.

