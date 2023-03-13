Ranking the Colts’ biggest needs entering 2023 free agency
The Indianapolis Colts are set to begin free agency this week as the legal tampering period opens Monday at noon ET with the new league year shortly following a few days later,
While the Colts aren’t expected to make big moves on the open market, they will still likely add some depth to certain positions over the next month and a half leading up to the 2023 NFL draft.
The Colts aren’t working with a whole lot of salary-cap space, but they also haven’t made the necessary moves to free up any space as of this writing.
Here’s a ranking of the Colts’ biggest needs entering free agency this offseason:
Quarterback
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Offensive Line
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
Cornerback
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Edge Rusher
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Wide Receiver
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Tight End
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Linebacker
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive Tackle
Steve Marcus/Getty Images
Safety
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
Running Back
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports