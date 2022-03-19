Ranking the Colts’ best options at QB

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the few teams across the NFL that doesn’t know who their starting quarterback will be for the 2022 season and beyond.

They have been prudent in the process mostly because the moves have been out of their control. First, they had to wait for the Aaron Rodgers domino to fall. Then, it was the Deshaun Watson domino. Both of those have taken place and as of Saturday morning, the Colts are still waiting patiently.

This isn’t really because of a lack of options. It may be due to the lack of inspiring options at the moment, but they have opportunities. General manager Chris Ballard is likely waiting to get the best value he can but doing so means missing out on some of their options.

Because of their need at the position, any quarterback that becomes remotely available gets linked to the Colts. Regardless of who the Colts bring in, they are likely going to have to draft a rookie in April. But we’re not going to include them just yet. This is focusing mostly on free agency and trade routes.

So without further ado, here are the best quarterback options for the Colts right now:

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons did some pretty big damage to their franchise quarterback this week. They might be returning to the veteran with their tail between their legs after missing out on Deshaun Watson, but that bridge may already be burnt.

Ryan has two years left on his contract with cap hits of $24 million and $28 million, respectively. The issues will be compensation. Ryan is likely to be the most expensive option on the market for the Colts even if the Falcons are losing leverage in trade negotiations.

I believe giving up the No. 42 overall pick (for any quarterback available) would be too expensive as it takes the Colts out of the running for a rookie quarterback. But they might have to meet in the middle on one of their third-round picks (Nos. 73 or 82) to get a deal done. Anything cheaper than that would be a value.

Does Ryan make the Colts a Super Bowl contender? Probably not. But he does give them a great shot to win the division and he’d be a fantastic mentor for a rookie quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy GQ was the favorite to be traded to the Colts earlier in the offseason but the buzz has cooled a bit. That doesn’t really matter, though, because Garoppolo is getting traded one way or another.

While he’s not all that exciting, Garoppolo is the type of quarterback that could be a good leader in the locker room while keeping the offense from shooting itself in the foot. The upside with Garoppolo is extremely capped and he would be a one-year rental before the Colts again try to find the long-term option.

But if the Colts want to compete in the wide-open AFC South, he’s probably one of the best options, which isn’t saying a whole lot.

Marcus Mariota, free agent

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Mariota never lived up to the hype as the No. 2 overall pick with the Titans. But after spending the last two seasons working under Derek Carr with the Raiders, there’s a chance at revival for the Oregon product. The buzz was certainly high entering free agency.

Mariota is a perfect example of low-risk/high-reward for the Colts. He would fit extremely well into the RPO offense that Frank Reich likes to run while giving the Colts a quarterback whose willing to check down and look over the middle of the field on crossers.

Mariota has always been praised for his leadership and locker room persona so the Colts wouldn’t have to worry about that. Plus he’d be much cheaper and the Colts would still have all of their draft picks.

Jameis Winston, free agent

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Colts reportedly have interest in Winston, having reached out earlier in the week. Coming off of a torn ACL, Winston still probably has the highest ceiling of all of the options for the Colts right now.

Winston isn’t the best fit for the Colts offense, but Reich could make it work. The former showed improvements in efficiency under Sean Payton in 2021 before tearing his ACL so there is promise that his volatile play is behind him. But as Colts fans learned from Carson Wentz, the totality of a player’s career is more indicative than one outlier season.

The biggest question with Winston wouldn’t be on the field, though. He has some rough off-the-field history when it comes to sexual assault allegations. Winston was suspended three games in 2018 after the league concluded he “violated the Personal Conduct Policy by touching the driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent”.

For a team that says they value character so highly, they would have to answer tough questions about his history.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

AP Foto/Ron Schwane

For some of you, this might seem low for Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick is on the block after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. But trading premium draft capital for Mayfield is exactly what the Colts did with Wentz.

We have to believe the Colts are smarter than that. Throughout his four seasons, Mayfield hasn’t shown the upside that would make the Colts a contender. This AFC landscape is getting too difficult for the Colts to not take a shot on a quarterback that could vault them up multiple tiers. Mayfield isn’t that player.

Trading premium draft capital for a quarterback with reported leadership issues and inconsistent play is exactly what the Colts did with Wentz. The only difference here is Mayfield hasn’t had an MVP-caliber season to hang his hat on.

Sam Ehlinger

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

If the Colts really wanted to guarantee their future, they would roll with Ehlinger as the starter for 2022. That would likely result in the Colts getting a top-10 pick in the 2023 draft, which is expected to have a robust quarterback class.

It won’t happen as the Colts’ brass wouldn’t even consider tanking like this—even if it meant getting a franchise quarterback. The Colts likely don’t view Ehlinger as a starter and they are probably right in that sense but the chaos that would ensue with him as the starter would be entertaining until about Week 8. Then it would be onto draft season.

Ehlinger might be in consideration for the starting role but it’s not expected to come down to that.

