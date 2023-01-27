Ranking the Colts’ 2023 opponents

With activities for the offseason well underway, the Indianapolis Colts are preparing, in all facets, for the teams they will face during the 2023 season.

Here is an early ranking of the Colts’ 2023 opponents from easiest to the most difficult:

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are a well-oiled machine led by quarterback Joe Burrow. The Colts will have their hands full with Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The 2022 winner of the AFC South put the league on notice. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the epitome of “pick your poison”, and with the addition of Calvin Ridley, watch out for Trevor Lawrence and this attack.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens remain an intriguing matchup. The Colts own the series 8-6 all-time, but a healthy Lamar Jackson makes this team dangerous.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came storming back to win the NFC South in 2022, making them a prime candidate to land near the top of the list, led by (for now) a man named Tom Brady.

Los Angeles Rams

The Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams have a star-studded roster. Injuries derailed their 2022 campaign, but they will likely rebound in 2023.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots land at No. 6 on the list. Though the teams have traded wins since Mac Jones joined the league, the matchup gets tougher with the recent addition of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.

Pittsburgh Steelers

No matter the year, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to torment the Colts. Pittsburgh has won the last eight matchups.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennesee Titans had a tumultuous end to 2022. The team hopes hiring general manager Ran Carthon will change that.

New Orleans Saints

Like other teams on the list, the Colts have a losing record to the New Orleans Saints. But, uncertainty at quarterback and winning the last three matchups should provide confidence.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a stout defense but some questions about the offense. These inconsistencies land them on the easier side of the schedule.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason. They hope a new coach with former ties to the Colts can help.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders underachieved in 2022 and could continue this trend in 2023 with Derek Carr’s future with the organization all but done.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are a young team and are still rebuilding. Though quarterback Desmond Ridder is expected to improve with more games, he will need help.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were the worst team in football for much of the 2022 season. They should recoup some of their previous glory with a new quarterback and coach, but the road ahead is unclear.

