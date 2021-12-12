Ranking Colorado football assistant coach salaries for 2021

Last week, we ranked the Pac-12 head coaches’ salaries. Now, we are taking an introspective look at how much each Colorado assistant coach made in 2021.

Assistant coaches are, obviously, crucial in developing players and keeping their respective position group in top shape. Their duties also stretch beyond the field with them playing a key role in recruiting.

Being an assistant coach is also a notoriously unstable job. In the past few months alone, Colorado fired two of its assistant coaches — both of whom are listed below.

Here’s how much Colorado’s assistant coaches made in 2021.

Bryan Cook, tight ends

Total Pay: $200,000

Maximum Bonus: $40,385

(Tie) Mark Smith, inside linebackers

Total Pay: $200,000

Maximum Bonus: $40,385

(Tie) Brian Michalowski, outside linebackers

Total Pay: $210,000

Maximum Bonus: $40,385

Darian Hagan, running backs

Total Pay: $235,000

Maximum Bonus: $45,192

Demetrice Martin, cornerbacks

Total Pay: $300,000

Maximum Bonus: $11,584

(Tie) Brett Maxie, safeties/defensive passing game coordinator

Total Pay: $375,000

Maximum Bonus: $72,115

(Tie) Danny Langsdorf, quarterbacks/passing game coordinator

Total Pay: $375,000

Maximum Bonus: $72,115

Mitch Rodrigue, former offensive line

Total Pay: $400,000

Maximum Bonus: $76,923

Note: Rodrigue was fired on Oct. 25

Chris Wilson, defensive coordinator/defensive line

Total Pay: $555,000

Maximum Bonus: $40,385

Darrin Chiaverini, former offensive coordinator/wide receivers

Total Pay: $600,000

Maximum Bonus: $115,385

Note: Chiaverini was fired Nov. 28

