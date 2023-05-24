Ranking Colorado’s 22 best players ahead of 2023

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so when our friends in the bayou put out a ranking like this, it became difficult to not start thinking of our Buffaloes.

Colorado currently has a few more scholarship spots available and head coach Deion Sanders is far from finished adding from the portal this offseason. A late addition could always surprise us, but for the most part, we have an idea of who will make an impact for the Buffs this fall.

Below is my ranking of Colorado’s 22 best players entering what should be an exciting 2023 college football season:

DL Leonard Payne Jr

We previously told you what you needed to know about him, and now the big man in the middle kicks off our rankings. Payne battled injuries last season but is ready to step up for Colorado as a run-stopper and a pass rusher.

RB Anthony Hankerson

Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Hankerson was a bright spot on last year’s roster, possessing an ability to find holes. Hankerson plays much bigger than his height and he made sure that defenders felt all of his 5-foot-9, 190-pound frame. He will be a valuable member of the run game next year.

S/LB Brendan Gant

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Gant is a safety/linebacker hybrid who will likely see snaps in nickel and dime packages for the Buffaloes next season. Gant has the athletic ability to cover tight ends and could be a sneaky option in the pass rush game, much like Drew Lewis used to do for CU.

CB Kyndrich Breedlove

Pearl-Cohn’s Kyndrich Breedlove runs drills during practice at Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Probably a player who is an under-the-radar type of signing, Kyndrich Breedlove had a lot of teams knocking on his door when he announced his intentions to leave Ole Miss, and Coach Prime was the sweepstakes winner. Breedlove started opposite Travis Hunter in the spring game on the No. 1 defense, and the former four-star will be in competition for playing time at CB.

DE Sav'ell Smalls

Sav’ell Smalls was a huge pickup for the Buffaloes for a number of reasons. Smalls is a former five-star athlete who plays a premium position (EDGE) and possesses ideal size. He screams “smart, tough, fast, disciplined, with character” to me.

DB Myles Slusher

The starting nickelback during the spring game, Myles Slusher has a jack-of-all-trades look to him as a weapon in the backfield. Slusher has the size and crushing tackling ability to play near the line but can also cover the slot in passing downs.

RB Alton McCaskill

Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

This is an interesting player to try and rank. Because of his pedigree and stats, Alton McCaskill has an argument to be in the top 10, but he is coming off of an ACL injury. While ACL injuries don’t spell doom like they used to, can he rediscover his freshman-year dominance? I am leaning toward yes.

WR Xaiver Weaver

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Weaver joined another former USF Bulls WR who we will see later in our list. Weaver possesses ideal size for the outside and looks like a great route runner who can gain separation from DBs using that skill. Add in solid production and Weaver should be a great option for this offense.

LB Demouy Kennedy

The race for playing time at the linebacker spot next season is going to be an interesting one to watch and Kennedy will be right in the middle of it. A special teams ace so far in his career, Kennedy has the opportunity to snag significant playing time on the Buffs’ defense next season.

CB Cormani McClain

Freshmen are always hard to rank on lists like this. Do you include them? Can you justify ranking them this high without having any college film? Well, I’m here to throw caution to the wind and lead the Cormani McClain hype train. I had him as a starter in my way-too-early defense projections and the competition between him and Breedlove for playing time will be one to watch once the season starts.

S Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

Colorado football safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (Courtesy of CU athletics)

A self-described “four-down guy,” Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig looks to be one of the most important former Jackson State players to transfer in. Silmon-Craig plays all over the field in both run and passing downs and will be a valuable leader for the Buffs’ young DBs.

DE Derrick McLendon II

You can never have too many pass rushers. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound McLendon brings impressive production to the EDGE position with seven career sacks and 12.5 TFLs at Florida State.

S Trevor Woods

The highest-ranked returning player on the defensive side of the ball comes in the form of safety Trevor Woods. Woods was all over the field for the Buffaloes last season, compiling 84 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and an interception.

LB LaVonta Bentley

Colorado football linebacker LaVonta Bentley (Courtesy of CU athletics)

My early pick to be a defensive captain, LaVonta Bentley has the look of the next great CU linebacker. More in the mold of a Nate Landman or Jordan Dizon, Bentley possesses both sideline-to-sideline speed and a hard-hitting mentality. He can control both facets of the offensive attack while being the QB of the defense who can call plays and get everyone set.

OL Savion Washington

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

My run of offensive linemen in this ranking starts with Mt. Washington (or man mountain if you prefer). The massive right tackle has the size, athleticism and nastiness to dominate in the run game while being a wall in the pass-blocking department.

OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Another giant of a human (trust me, I’ve stood next to him), “Tank” gives the Buffaloes the depth at tackle that we haven’t seen in Boulder since the championship runs of the early 1990s. Christian-Lichtenhan has progressed every year since he came to CU and is in line to be the starting left tackle on opening day against TCU.

C Van Wells

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A Pro Football Focus first-team freshman All-American, Van Wells captured the starting center spot last season and never let it go. Wells has been upfront and center in a lot of Well Off Media workout videos and even got some early work in with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Washington, Christian-Lichtenhan and Wells give the Buffaloes a great foundation moving forward.

WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Nov 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs after the catch in the 4th quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Horn will be used all over the field next season. The speedy wideout can take the top off of the defense and can be used in gadget-type plays, including jet sweep handoffs and bubble screen actions. Add in an ability to be a weapon in the return game, and opposing defenses will be sick of seeing No. 5 for the Buffs.

DE Jordan Domineck

Colorado football defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (Courtesy of CU athletics)

I don’t know about you, but the thought of employing a pass-rush package of Smalls, McLendon, Jordan Domineck and our next player in this ranking at the same time, has me excited. Domineck dominated the SEC to the tune of 7.5 sacks last season and will be one of the defensive line’s main cogs.

DL Shane Cokes

My other favorite to wear the “C” for the defense next season, Shane Cokes has exploded onto the scene since he transferred from Dartmouth. Cokes has size (6-foot-3, 275 pounds), smarts (Ivy League background) and a motor that doesn’t stop. He was also the first defensive player to earn a jersey number this spring.

QB Shedeur Sanders

Sanders is the best player Colorado has had at quarterback in a long time. The son of Coach Prime tore up the FCS level before making the jump to Colorado in December. With a great arm, the ability to move in the pocket to extend plays and great accuracy, Sanders gives Colorado a chance to be in every game next season.

CB/WR Travis Hunter

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A two-way superstar not seen in college football since the likes of Charles Woodson or even Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter has the opportunity to be a Heisman-level player for years to come. There is a legitimate chance that Hunter could be the leading receiver for the Buffs next year while also locking down one side of the field on defense.

