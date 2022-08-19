Ranking college football’s top quarterbacks in 2022

This time next week we will be preparing for the first college football games of the season as week 0 kicks off. The Alabama Crimson Tide won’t officially kick it off until the following week.

As we continue to preview the upcoming college football campaign, it is time to look into the best players by position ahead of 2022. As always Alabama is among the teams with a top quarterback. Last year Bryce Young took home the prestigious Heisman Memorial Trophy but did he take the top spot in the QB rankings?

Roll Tide Wire and the Alabama faithful should be happy with how these rankings shake out as I break down my top 10 quarterbacks.

Bryce Young, Alabama

2021 Stats: 4,872 yards | 47 TDs | 7 INTs

We start the list off with none other than Bryce Young. The defending Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is looking to win the honor once again on top of bringing home the CFP trophy for the Tide.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

2021 Stats: 4,435 Yards | 44 TDs | 6 INTs

Right behind Young is of course C.J. Stroud from Ohio State. He finished the 2021 year as a Heisman finalist and we will likely see both vying for the Heisman Trophy in 2022 along with being in consideration for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Caleb Williams, Southern California

2021 Stats: 1,912 Yards | 21 TDs | 4 INTs

Caleb Williams gave us a smaller sample than some of the players on this list but he proved how dynamic he can be. In 2022 he will have the Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison as one of his go-to weapons, along with former Sooner WR Mario Williams. He will likely be in contention for the Heisman, especially if he puts USC back on the map in college football with a strong sophomore campaign.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

2021 Stats: 2,873 Yards | 27 TDs | 3 INTs

It is hard to ignore the play of McCall over the last two seasons. He has a combined 5,361 yards with 53 touchdowns and just six interceptions. It should be a special year for redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Devin Leary, North Carolina State

2021 Stats: 3,433 Yards | 35 TDs | 5 INTs

Devin Leary of North Carolina State is one of the more underrated quarterbacks on this list. Last season the Wolfpack were able to rise up the ranks in the ACC behind the arm of Leary. The team is among the top 25 teams once again and they should be a team to watch in 2022.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

2021 Stats: 2,945 Yards | 31 TDs | 3 INTs

Once the Volunteers went with Hendon Hooker full-time, they saw a bump in production from the quarterback position. Heading into his second season in Knoxville, Hooker should be among the best that the SEC has to offer behind Bryce Young.

K.J. Jefferson, Arkansas

2021 Stats: 2,676 Yards | 21 TDs | 4 INTs

Last season for the Hogs, Jefferson accounted for 3,200 yards from scrimmage and 27 touchdowns for the offense. As Jefferson goes, so do the Arkansas Razorbacks. He is another SEC gunslinger that will likely make noise in 2022. He just needs to find a new go-to weapon and it could be former Oklahoma WR Jadon Haselwood.

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

2021 Stats: 4,228 Yards | 39 TDs | 14 INTs

While Sam Hartman isn’t expected to play early on due to a non-football-related condition, we still have the Demon Deacons gunslinger among the best in the country. His progression from year-to-year is evidence that he is among some of the top passers.

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (Fl)

2021 Stats: 2,931 Yards | 25 TDs | 6 INTs

Van Dyke burst onto the scene in the 2021 season with his play and in 2022 it should only get better. The entire program got a boost this offseason with the Canes going into Eugene to snag Mario Cristobal as their next head coach. Under the tutelage of Josh Gattis, watch Van Dyke raise his game to another level.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

2021 Stats: 1,483 Yards | 11 TDs | 5 INTs

Spencer Rattler had a roller-coaster season for the Sooners in 2021, this season he will get a new start in South Carolina. He will reunite with former Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer, who left Norman to take the Gamecocks head coaching gig in 2021. With Austin Stogner joining the former five-star signee, he should return to his freshman form of 2020. At least that is the hope.

