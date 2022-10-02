Ranking college football’s remaining undefeated teams after Week 5
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
No. 9 Tennessee had an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper
Following Week 5, 16 Football Bowl Subdivision teams are undefeated. Vols Wire looks at the remaining undefeated teams and their total offensive production.
Rankings of the 16 remaining undefeated teams are listed below based on total offensive production.
Tennessee (4-0) 559.3 yards per game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
TCU (4-0) 549.5 yards per game
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State (5-0) 529.6 yards per gam
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama (5-0) 525 yards per game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia (5-0) 521.4 yards per game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
UCLA (5-0) 506.4 yards per game
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
USC (5-0) 480.4 yards per game
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State (4-0) 478.3 yards per game
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss (5-0) 469.8 yards per game
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Coastal Carolina (5-0) 464 yards per game
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
James Madison (4-0) 461.3 yards per game
Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP
Michigan (5-0) 456.6 yards per game
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State (5-0) 443.6 yards per game
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Syracuse (5-0) 441.6 yards per game
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson (5-0) 437.6 yards per game
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas (5-0) 420 yards per game
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports