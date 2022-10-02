Ranking college football’s remaining undefeated teams after Week 5

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

No. 9 Tennessee had an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 5, 16 Football Bowl Subdivision teams are undefeated. Vols Wire looks at the remaining undefeated teams and their total offensive production.

Rankings of the 16 remaining undefeated teams are listed below based on total offensive production.

Tennessee (4-0) 559.3 yards per game

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

TCU (4-0) 549.5 yards per game

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State (5-0) 529.6 yards per gam

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama (5-0) 525 yards per game

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia (5-0) 521.4 yards per game

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

UCLA (5-0) 506.4 yards per game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC (5-0) 480.4 yards per game

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State (4-0) 478.3 yards per game

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss (5-0) 469.8 yards per game

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Coastal Carolina (5-0) 464 yards per game

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

James Madison (4-0) 461.3 yards per game

Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP

Michigan (5-0) 456.6 yards per game

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State (5-0) 443.6 yards per game

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse (5-0) 441.6 yards per game

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson (5-0) 437.6 yards per game

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas (5-0) 420 yards per game

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

